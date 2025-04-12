A resource center has opened in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood in support of victims and community members impacted by violence.

The Kingsessing Heals Community Resilience Center opened Friday inside the Common Place on 5736 Chester Avenue. Executive director Tim Massaquoi said the center was opened in response to the July 2023 mass shooting in Kingsessing, which killed five people and injured two others.

“Resiliency, mental health counseling, following up with victim services. Just for them to have a space and presence of peace,” Massaquoi said. “We want to be a space where if someone says, ‘I really need help’ one year down the line, we’re here. That’s very important, because we know community members are dealing with the trauma for a very long time.”

Amid the celebration at the grand opening Friday, there was also a moment of silence for a 13-year-old who was shot in the neighborhood Thursday evening. The victim was shot after a verbal altercation escalated, according to Philadelphia police. The young teenager was taken to the hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.

On Friday, police announced an arrest warrant was active for the suspect in the shooting who they identified as 43-year-old Keith Holmes. Holmes, who police say lives on the 2000 block of S. 57th Street, is facing charges, including aggravated assault.

It’s unclear how, or if, Holmes knows the victim.

John Nguyen works at Heart Nails on the corner of S. 57th Street and Kingsessing Avenue and said he heard commotion outside Thursday evening, as the salon was preparing to close for the night.

“Just a bunch of kids. I thought they were just rough housing, that’s it,” Nguyen said. "I thought it was just like something getting dropped or something like that. I didn’t know it was a gunshot.”

Neighbors who spoke with NBC10 did not want to be identified on camera, but they tell us they have seen Holmes around and said the accusation against him was out-of-character.

Massaquoi said while the healing center opened Friday in response to the July 2023 mass shooting, help is available for anyone who needs it.

“I would say anytime within the process of the aftermath, if you feel like something is different in your life. If you feel like food doesn’t taste the same, you can’t sleep, you’re having night terrors, we’re here for you. We’re here to walk with you,” he said. “This is something we know is continuing, unfortunately. The numbers are down, that’s great in Philadelphia, but it’s still somebody’s life who has been impacted. That’s the goal for us to be here, no matter what.”

The investigation into the Thursday night shooting is ongoing and is being handled by the Shooting Investigation Group, according to Philadelphia police.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Keith Holmes is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or dial 911.