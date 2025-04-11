Two Northeast Philadelphia Wawa stores are shutting their doors later this month as they become the latest city closures for the Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain.

Wawa will close locations in the Mayfair and Castor neighborhoods in the next couple weeks.

"After careful and extensive evaluations, Wawa is sorry to announce that our store located at 6505 Frankford Ave. Philadelphia will close on April 22 and store 6919 Castor Ave. Philadelphia will close on April 24," Wawa spokesperson Jennifer Wolf told NBC10.

"It has been a pleasure serving the community for many years and we are grateful for the support of the local community," Wolf added.

The Wawa spokesperson didn't give a reason for the closures, however, NBC10 newsgathering partner the Philadelphia Business Journal cited a Pennsylvania Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice that mentioned failed efforts to change store design to meet customers needs as the reasoning.

Neither closing Wawa has gas pumps.

"Every year, we evaluate our stores across our chain including performance, conditions, operational challenges, or the possibility to modernize them," Miriam Enriquez, Wawa's director of government relations and corporate social responsibility, wrote in the WARN letter. "At times, we must make the difficult decision to close some of them."

Workers at the closing Wawas will be given the chance to work at other area locations, Wolf said.

There aren't as many of those as Wawa has shuttered several Philadelphia in recent years, including the 16th and Ranstead location in Center city and the 21st and Hamilton location in Spring Garden in 2024 and two Market Street locations in Center City in 2022.

However, there are still more than 20 Wawas located in Philadelphia, including ones with gas pumps about 1 mile from both the closing Mayfair and Frankford stores.