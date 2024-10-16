Philadelphia street that once honored controversial figure to be renamed

A street that runs four miles from South to North Philadelphia is getting a name change.

Taney Street — currently named after a controversial figure — will soon honor a Philadelphia civil rights champion.

On Wednesday, City Council President Kenyatta Johnson, Councilmember Jeffery Young, and Councilmember Curtis Jones announced that in six months, the street will be officially changed to LeCount.

"I cried personally more just out of how long that it took and we weren't really sure we were going to be able to get it done," said co-leader of Rename Taney Coalition Samaya Brown.

In 1858, the street was originally named for Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney after he passed the Dred Scott Decision, which denied citizenship to Black people during slavery.

"Roger B. Taney does not deserve to have his name up in the spotlight. He doesn't deserve a place of honor," said Brown.

According to members of Philadelphia City Council, this will now be the first street in Philadelphia named after a Black woman whose name is Caroline LeCount.

LeCount is known as Philadelphia's Rosa Parks after she integrated Philadelphia's trolley carts and fought for desegregation in education.

To earn this win, the Rename Taney Coalition knocked on every door on Taney Street over the past five years, and according to their research, 90 percent of people who live there agree with the name change.

"They have engaged in several community workshops talking about what this process will look like in the future and addressing people's issues and concerns," said Johnson.

"This is a community-driven effort. This is not something that came from the top," added Young.

The three city council members — who represent the districts Taney Street runs through — will sponsor legislation at the next city council meeting.