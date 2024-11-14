Philadelphia

A Philadelphia street is officially getting a new name, making history

By NBC10 Staff

NBC10

A street that runs from South Philadelphia to North philadelphia and will officially have a new name soon.

On Thursday, November 14, the Philadelphia City Council passed a bill changing the name of Taney Street to LeCount Street.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

In 1858, the street was originally named for Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney after he passed the Dred Scott Decision, which denied citizenship to Black people during slavery.

But now, it will be the first street in the City of Brotherly Love named after a Black woman, Caroline LeCount.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Philadelphia Oct 16

Philadelphia street that once honored controversial figure to be renamed

Philadelphia Oct 10

Philadelphia native Jill Scott honored with mural at alma mater, Girls' High

LeCount is known as Philadelphia's Rosa Parks after she integrated Philadelphia's trolley carts and fought for desegregation in education.

According to the Rename Taney Coalition, when they knocked on every door on Taney Street, 90 percent of the residents said they agreed with the name change.

Officials said the new street signs will go up next year.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us