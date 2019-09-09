Philly Live: Today’s Links

Looking for more information about a subject you saw featured on Philly Live? Find it here!
Friday, Dec. 27
New Year's Eve at Rivers Casino
New Year's Eve at Xfinity Live!
Shrek at the Walnut Street Theatre
Thursday, Dec. 26
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Museum of the American Revolution: Winter Break
Monday, Dec. 23
Disney on Ice at the Wells Fargo Center
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
THURSDAY, DEC. 19
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
Chestnut Hill Stag and Doe Night
TUESDAY, DEC. 17
George Balanchine’s ‘The Nutcracker’
MONDAY, DEC. 16
More Philly Live!
FRIDAY, DEC. 13
THURSDAY, DEC. 12
Trolls Live at Liacouras Center
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
Home Fur the Holidays Pet Adoption Event at Providence Animal Center
TUESDAY, DEC. 10
THURSDAY, DEC. 5
Former America's Got Talent contestant Casey McQuillen at City Winery
WEDNESDAY, DEC 4.
Winterfest Tree Lighting with Jackie Verna at Blue Cross Riverrink
TUESDAY, DEC. 3
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Philly Live ticket giveaway
MONDAY, DEC. 2
The Snow Queen at the Arden Theatre
FRIDAY, NOV. 29
Holiday Things to Do and Events
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27
Kulu Mele African Dance & Drum Ensemble
TUESDAY, NOV. 26
MONDAY, NOV. 25
Black Friday Deals:
Heyday
Small Business Saturday Deals:
Mystery Gift Card Tote Giveaway
FRIDAY, NOV. 22
THURSDAY, NOV. 21
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20
TUESDAY, NOV. 19
MONDAY, NOV. 18
"Sunset Baby" at Azuka Theatre
FRIDAY, NOV. 15
"Once" at the Bucks County Playhouse
THURSDAY, NOV. 14
Philly's Largest Tailgate at Xfinity Live!
TUESDAY, NOV. 12
Delaware Humane Society's Sunday Brunch
76ers Crossover Art Exhibition presented by Reebok
MONDAY, NOV. 11
FRIDAY, NOV. 8.
College Night at the Barnes: Planet Rock
THURSDAY, NOV 7.
WEDNESDAY, NOV 6.
TUESDAY, NOV 5.
FLOW at Independence Seaport Museum
Make it Montco Winter Hotel Package
MONDAY, NOV 4.
Worst Case Scenario exhibit at Franklin Institute
Tiny Beautiful Things at Arden Theater
FRIDAY, NOV. 1
Peddlers Village Apple Festival
Old City's Galleries And Studios
Barnes Foundation "Peco Free First Sunday Family Day"
THURSDAY, OCT. 31
Popular Halloween Horror Films
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30
TUESDAY, OCT. 29
James Beard Taste Philadelphia
MONDAY, OCT. 28
"One November Yankee" at Delaware Theater Company
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
Rocky Horror Picture Show at Bucks County Playhouse
THURSDAY, OCT. 24
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23
TUESDAY, OCT. 22
MONDAY, OCT. 21
Philadelphia Magazine Design Home
Head of the Schuylkill Regatta
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
THURSDAY, OCT. 17
Kit Kompa Mache: Intro to Dance
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16
Dunk a Dallas Fan at Morris Animal Refuge
TUESDAY, OCT. 15
That Will Never Work: The Birth of Netflix and the Amazing Life of an Idea
B. PHL Innovation Philly-Style
Hoda Kotb at the Free Library of Philadelphia
MONDAY, OCT. 14
Bowloween Bash hosted by Rodney McLeod
Philly's Vegan Restuarant Week
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
THURSDAY, OCT. 10
FrightGeist Most Popular Costumes
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9
The Dolls For Paws Free Pet Adoption Event
TUESDAY, OCT. 8
MONDAY, OCT. 7
FRIDAY, OCT. 4
THURSDAY, OCT. 3
Kimmel Center 'Songs You Left Behind' celebration
Mean Girl Day facebook Live event with Tina Fey
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2
Main Line animal Rescue MLAR Gran Fondo Cycling Event
TUESDAY, OCT. 1
Hamilton at the Forrest Theater
Brittney's Luxury Accessories:
Blue Sole Shoes
Lagos
Authentick Luxury Watches
Malcolm Jenkins Foundation's 6th annual fundraising gala, Blitz, Bowties, Bourbon and Beyond
MONDAY, SEPT. 30
GRAMMY Music Education Coalition
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
Victoria Wright 'Made to Measure' Fashion Show
Big Picture Alliance Via Lux Film Festival
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25
POPS Goes to Hollywood: An Action Adventure Experience!
TUESDAY, SEPT. 24
rail. 2019 Fringe Festival performance at the Racquet Club of Philadelphia
MONDAY, SEPT. 23:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20:
James Beard Foundation Taste America
Orquesta Romántica Milonguera
Opera Philadelphia Festival O19
THURSDAY, SEPT. 19:
Downton Abbey Tea at The Rittenhouse
WEDNESDAY, SEPT 18:
Chris' Jazz Café 30th anniversary
Clear the Shelters: Dine Out for Pet's Sake - 9/18
Clear the Shelters: BRAVECTO adoption event - 9/21
TUESDAY, SEPT 17:
Grand Opening Fashion District Philadelphia
MONDAY, SEPT 16:
Center City Restaurant Week
Main Line Restaurant Week
THURSDAY, SEPT 12:
Visit Philly Overnight Hotel Package - Book Your Own
TUESDAY, SEPT 10:
MONDAY, SEPT 9: