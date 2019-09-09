Philly Live: Today’s Links

Looking for more information about a subject you saw featured on Philly Live? Find it here!

Friday, Dec. 27

New Year's Eve at Rivers Casino

New Year's Eve at Xfinity Live!

Shrek at the Walnut Street Theatre

Thursday, Dec. 26

NYE at the Waterfront

Tria Cheeseboards

Elements of Aura

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Museum of the American Revolution: Winter Break

Legoland Discovery Center

Monday, Dec. 23

Wizard of Oz

Disney on Ice at the Wells Fargo Center

FRIDAY, DEC. 20

Holiday Light Tour

King Of Prussia: Winterfest

THURSDAY, DEC. 19

Philly Matzoball tickets

Heart + Paw

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18

Chestnut Hill Stag and Doe Night

Baywood Weddings

TUESDAY, DEC. 17

Lehigh Valley

George Balanchine’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Verizon Tech Toys

MONDAY, DEC. 16

Little Red Robin Hood

FRIDAY, DEC. 13

D'IYANU Fashion

Christmas Village

THURSDAY, DEC. 12

North Broad

Trolls Live at Liacouras Center

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11

Visit Bucks County

Home Fur the Holidays Pet Adoption Event at Providence Animal Center

TUESDAY, DEC. 10

Historic Holidays in Old City

BalletX

Royal Mix

THURSDAY, DEC. 5

Former America's Got Talent contestant Casey McQuillen at City Winery

WEDNESDAY, DEC 4.

Winterfest Tree Lighting with Jackie Verna at Blue Cross Riverrink

Photo Pop Philly

OUT at Borgata

Designer Bag Bingo

TUESDAY, DEC. 3

Queen & Rook

The Buried Life

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Philly Live ticket giveaway

MONDAY, DEC. 2

The Snow Queen at the Arden Theatre

Visit Philly Hotel Package

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

Cirque Dreams: Holidaze

Holiday Things to Do and Events

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27

SpongeBob Musical

Rahsaan Patterson

Kulu Mele African Dance & Drum Ensemble

TUESDAY, NOV. 26

UniverSoul Circus

Elf

MONDAY, NOV. 25

Black Friday Deals:



Heyday

Wax + Wine

Duross & Langel

Small Business Saturday Deals:

Kin Boutique

DTFI Boutique

Mystery Gift Card Tote Giveaway

FRIDAY, NOV. 22

London Brown at Kiss Kiss

Luminature

THURSDAY, NOV. 21

Gifted and Glory Luxury Gifts

Our Closet

Mean Girls

Luminature

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20

Mean Girls

Shrek the Musical

TUESDAY, NOV. 19

Shortcut

Sabrina's Cafe

The Hound of Baskervilles

Mean Girls

MONDAY, NOV. 18

Jon Dorenbos book signing

Big Hurrah

"Sunset Baby" at Azuka Theatre

FRIDAY, NOV. 15

National Dog Show

"Once" at the Bucks County Playhouse

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

Philly's Largest Tailgate at Xfinity Live!

Women in Media

Big Hurrah

TUESDAY, NOV. 12

Delaware Humane Society's Sunday Brunch

76ers Crossover Art Exhibition presented by Reebok

MONDAY, NOV. 11

Visit the new Penn Museum

Sweet Pea Fund

FRIDAY, NOV. 8.

Heyday Skincare

College Night at the Barnes: Planet Rock

Navy Yard Cocoon

THURSDAY, NOV 7.

Pops Rocks Abbey Road

Kidz Bop

Our Closet Pop Up

WEDNESDAY, NOV 6.

You Matter Marathon

Circus Circadium Gala

Operational Gratitude Day

TUESDAY, NOV 5.

FLOW at Independence Seaport Museum

Philly's Men are Cookin'

Media Restaurant Week

Make it Montco Winter Hotel Package

MONDAY, NOV 4.

Worst Case Scenario exhibit at Franklin Institute

K'Far Restaurant

Tiny Beautiful Things at Arden Theater

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

Peddlers Village Apple Festival

Old City's Galleries And Studios

Barnes Foundation "Peco Free First Sunday Family Day"

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

Raising the Bar

AMC New Theater

Fright Geist List

Popular Halloween Horror Films

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30

Bark & Whine

Steal a Taco

TUESDAY, OCT. 29

James Beard Taste Philadelphia

Fright Factory

Franklin Square Fountain Show

MONDAY, OCT. 28

Eat Your Costume

"One November Yankee" at Delaware Theater Company

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

Legoland Roadshow

Rocky Horror Picture Show at Bucks County Playhouse

Stallone, Frank That Is

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

Come From Away

ACURE

Unite For Her

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23

Four Seasons Open House

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

Bark In the Park

Orionid Meteor Shower

TUESDAY, OCT. 22

Dance Nation at Wilma Theater

The Nomads



MONDAY, OCT. 21

Philadelphia Magazine Design Home

Head of the Schuylkill Regatta

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

RENT at the Merriam Theater

Brews & Broomsticks Pub Crawl

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

PAWS Mutt Strut

Kit Kompa Mache: Intro to Dance

Glow in the Park

PHeaST PHS Pop Up Garden

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16

Dunk a Dallas Fan at Morris Animal Refuge

The Great Pumpkin Carve

Compass Real Estate

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

That Will Never Work: The Birth of Netflix and the Amazing Life of an Idea

B. PHL Innovation Philly-Style

Hoda Kotb at the Free Library of Philadelphia

MONDAY, OCT. 14

Vai Sikahema Luau in October

Notorious RBG exhibit

Bowloween Bash hosted by Rodney McLeod

Philly's Vegan Restuarant Week

National Dessert Day

FRIDAY, OCT. 11

ComicCon for Kids

Centro de Oro

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

Christmas Con

FrightGeist Most Popular Costumes

Old City Fest

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9

Amtrak BOGO Deal

The Dolls For Paws Free Pet Adoption Event

TUESDAY, OCT. 8

Young Frankenstein

Malcolm Jenkins Foundation

MONDAY, OCT. 7

A-List Skin and Lash Lounge

Philadelphia Film Festival

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

Sixers news

Rescue Purrfect

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

Ragtime! at Arden Theater

Kimmel Center 'Songs You Left Behind' celebration

Mean Girl Day facebook Live event with Tina Fey

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2

Main Line animal Rescue MLAR Gran Fondo Cycling Event

TUESDAY, OCT. 1

Hamilton at the Forrest Theater

Brittney's Luxury Accessories:

Blue Sole Shoes

Lagos

Authentick Luxury Watches

Malcolm Jenkins Foundation's 6th annual fundraising gala, Blitz, Bowties, Bourbon and Beyond

MONDAY, SEPT. 30

An Act of God with Kim Wayans

GRAMMY Music Education Coalition

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

Mean Girls

Shop Center City

Victoria Wright 'Made to Measure' Fashion Show

Big Picture Alliance Via Lux Film Festival

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

POPS Goes to Hollywood: An Action Adventure Experience!

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

Philly Fashion Week

Racquet Club of Philadelphia

rail. 2019 Fringe Festival performance at the Racquet Club of Philadelphia

Kimmel Center

MONDAY, SEPT. 23:

Philly Fashion Week

Shop Center City

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20:

Philly FEASTIVAL

James Beard Foundation Taste America



Orquesta Romántica Milonguera

Opera Philadelphia Festival O19

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19:



Downton Abbey Tea at The Rittenhouse

Philadelphia Music Festival

Candytopia

WEDNESDAY, SEPT 18:

Chris' Jazz Café 30th anniversary

Clear the Shelters: Dine Out for Pet's Sake - 9/18

Clear the Shelters: BRAVECTO adoption event - 9/21

TUESDAY, SEPT 17:

Grand Opening Fashion District Philadelphia

MONDAY, SEPT 16:

Center City Restaurant Week



Main Line Restaurant Week

THURSDAY, SEPT 12:

Visit Philly Overnight Hotel Package - Book Your Own

TUESDAY, SEPT 10:

Happy Place tickets

MONDAY, SEPT 9:

Philadelphia Freedoms