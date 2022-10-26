‘SchwarberFest': Wawa Extends Discount Hoagies, Adds Items to Promotion

Kyle Schwarber-mania continues in Philadelphia and so too does the Wawa promotion he inspired, as the Phillies continue their World Series quest.

In honor of both Schwarber’s and the team’s success, Wawa is extending “SchwarberFest” through the end of the series against the Houston Astros. The promotion sees the company sell its signature Shorti and classic hoagies for $5 and $6 a pop, respectively. As an added bonus, Wawa will also add the hot turkey Shorti and classic hoagies to the promotion starting Friday.

“Philadelphia is our hometown, and as Philadelphia sports fans, it’s fun to be a small part of the overall excitement and energy right now and, of course, support our favorite leftfielder, Kyle Schwarber,” Wawa Chief Customer Officer Alex Costabile said in a statement.

The promotion is a spinoff of Wawa’s annual summer HoagieFest, which also coincided this year with Schwarber hitting homer after homer for the Phillies. After the team made the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, Wawa said, people were asking for the return of the HoagieFest to honor both Schwarber and the team.

To take advantage of the deal, customers must download the Wawa app and register to be rewards members. After that, the deal will be applied to their mobile order.

In addition to the promotion, Wawa is also celebrating the Phillies’ success this season by donating and another $25,000 – in addition to the $25,000 it donated last week – to Philabundance, the nonprofit food bank that helps people experiencing food insecurity around the Delaware Valley.

The series against the Astros begins Friday at 8:03 p.m. ET in Houston.