Bundle Up Philly Winter Clothing Drive

In our current COVID-19 environment, an alarming and growing number of families will struggle to secure this basic essentials for their children. This year more than ever, our community needs our help to stay warm this winter so NBC10 and Telemundo62 are teaming up with Cradles to Crayons (C2C) to “Bundle Up Philly” and collect coats, mittens, gloves, hats, scarves and snow boots to support this need.

Now through March 2021, Cradles to Crayons will collect items at various “COVID-regulated” drop-off box locations throughout the region. C2C is working with the board of health for all current Covid-19 regulations as it pertains to public donations. All items will be quarantined, cleaned, collected and itemized before being distributed.

HOW TO HELP

Donate any new or gently- used children’s coats

Drop off your donations at Cradles to Crayons Giving Factory 4700 Wissahickon Ave, Suite 142, Philadelphia, PA 19144

Drop off your donations at any of the COVID-regulated drop-off sites- Click here to view our map!

Items most needed include: New or gently used coats Mittens/gloves Hats Scarves Snow boots



Shop our Wish List:

Purchase items from C2C's custom Wish List! Items will be shipped directly to the Cradles to Crayons Giving Factory- Click here to view our Wish List!

Make a monetary donation to Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia:

Every $33.00 will provide one child with the winter essentials they need to thrive! Click here to make a donation.

The Cradles to Crayons distribution network includes 328 programs located throughout Berks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia and Camden counties. These organizations include homeless shelters, social service agencies, schools, health centers, hospitals, etc., and, they can distribute the exact coats and items based on age, gender and sizes needed.