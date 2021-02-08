Seafood to Wine to Pizza: 25 Philly-Area Options for a Valentine's Dinner or Brunch

Here's a list of 25 Philadelphia and local options to help you celebrate Valentine's Day! Want to add your restaurant? Email us here.

1. SliCE (Delivery, pick-up)

Citywide Delivery for Hearts: 215-463-0868

Fishtown, 431 East Girard Ave., Philadelphia, 215-425-1555

Italian Market, 1180 S. 10th St., Philadelphia, 215-463-0868

Washington Twp., 137 Egg Harbor Rd., New Jersey, 856-302-5099



This Valentine’s Day, say “be mine” with a specially delivered heart-shaped pizza-gram from SliCE. Customize your pie with his or her favorite toppings or select one of SliCE’s signature pie combinations. SliCE also will surprise one lucky pizza-gram delivery recipient with a 24k gold dipped rose from Steven Singer Jewelers. The winner will be drawn at random based on delivery orders on Sunday, February 14, 2021. To place an order, call the location directly or visit www.slicepa.com.

2. Amada (To go only, delivery, pick-up)

Amada Valentine’s 4 Course to Go / Heat and Serve

Pick-up at The Olde bar, 125 Walnut, Philadelphia

Price: $85 per person

Available: Feb. 12 through Feb. 14.

Order by: Tuesday, Feb. 9



Share your favorite tapas with your favorite someone. Includes: First course with Manchego and serrano- Marcona almonds, olives, apple; ensalada zanahorias: carrot and quinoa salad, avocado; and datiles con almendras: bacon-wrapped Medjool dates, almonds, cabrales. Second course with gambas al ajillo: garlic shrimp; piquillos rellenos: crab-stuffed peppers, toasted almonds; and albondigas: lamb meatballs, Manchego, truffle. Third Course: choice of pintxos de pollo: spiced chicken brochette, harissa and pistachio; or lamb pintxos morunos: lamb loin, pomegranate-Tempranillo, mint-almond gremolata (+$10pp), plus bruselas: brussels sprouts, sangria raisins, lemon and mint crème fraiche; pistachio diver scallops: jamon and shellfish broth, chorizo bilbao, crispy potato and ham. Fourth and final course ends with chocolate pasteles: dark chocolate cream. Minimum order of 2 people. Click here to order.

3. Amada (Dine-in only)

Amada Three Course Chef Tasting Menu

217-219 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

215-625-2450

Price: $80 per person

Available: Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14; on Feb. 12 the a la carte menu will also be available.



Special Note: Amada will officially reopen for indoor dining on Feb. 5 in advance of Valentine’s Day Week/Weekend.



For Valentine’s Weekend, enjoy a three course chef’s tasting menu featuring shared plates. First course: with manchego and serrano (Marcona almonds, olives, apple), zanahorias (carrot & quinoa salad, avocado) and datiles (bacon-wrapped dates, almonds, cabrales); second course with gambas al ajillo (garlic shrimp), piquillos (crab-stuffed peppers, toasted almonds) and albondigas (lamb meatballs, manchego, truffle); third course with choice of pintxos de pollo (spiced chicken brochette, harissa, pistachio) or pintxos de morunos (lamb loin, pomegranate and tempranillo, mint and almond gremolata) (+$10 pp) both served with vieras (diver scallop, jamon and shellfish broth, chorizo bilbao, crispy potato) and bruselas (brussels sprouts, white sangria raisins, pistachio, lemon and mint crème fraîche); and fourth course/ dessert with pasteles (chocolate cream puffs, dark chocolate cream). $80 per person for dine-in only Valentine’s Weekend Friday to Sunday. Click here for reservations.

4. The Olde bar (Dine-in for food, dine-in or pick-up for drink specials)

125 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

215-253-3777

Theoldebar.com

Price: $65 per person



Enjoy private intimate dining in the library nooks at The Olde Bar, located in the heart of Old City Philadelphia. This special three-course fixed price dinner includes your favorites, like filet, shrimp, bass, oysters, and of course dessert. Available Feb. 12 to Feb. 14. A la carte menus also available Friday and Saturday.

5. Garces Trading Company

Breakfast in Bed Take-Out/ Heat and Serve Package

Pick-up at The Olde Bar, 125 Walnut, Philadelphia

Price: $45/person; min. order is 2 people

Available: Feb. 13 and Feb. 14

This package requires 3 days notice. Click here to order



This Valentine's Day weekend, plan on a lazy morning and enjoy breakfast in bed to start this romantic day. Includes: deviled eggs, quiche lorraine, breakfast burritos, biscuits and sausage gravy, French toast with blueberries and maple, sliced fruit, garden salad, bacon and Merguez sausage. Pick-up from GTC at The Olde bar at 125 Walnut Street.

6. Garces Trading Company

Valentine’s 3-Course Dinner for Two / Heat and Serve Package

Pick-up at The Olde bar 125 Walnut, Philadelphia

https://garcestradingcompany.com/packages#holiday

Price: $70 per person

Available: Feb. 12 through Feb. 14

Order by: Tuesday, Feb. 9



Celebrate your loved one with a classic, 3-course chef's tasting menu inspired by the original Garces trading company. Includes: first course: winter squash and chicken liver tart, pomegranate gelee; hudson valley camembert, saffron and cardamon syrup-poached pear, chestnut crumble; and Paris tartine, smoked salmon, crème fraiche, caviar. Second course: poached halibut, melted leeks, kale salsa verde, artichoke; grilled beef tenderloin, celeriac, oyster mushroom, glazed shallot, kalamata olive, bordelaise; and chickpea panisse, blood orange, lentils, harissa mustard, orange vinaigrette. Third course: milk chocolate corazon, marcona almond, Earl Grey panna cotta, pistachio.

7. Germantown Garden Grill and Germantown Garden (The Igloos) (Dine-in)

1029 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

GermantownGarden.com



Private, heated, covered igloo and other covered dining is available on a first come, first serve basis. Reservations suggested. Enjoy dinner under the starry skies with the following:



Feb. 13: Valentine’s Four Course Dinner, $75 per person, with appetizer, entree, dessert, bottomless wine or champagne. Select from house or caesar salad; calamari, wings, or buffalo cauliflower; surf and turf ($15 add-on) with hand cut 12 oz. New York strip, crab cake, garlic mashed, grilled asparagus, teriyaki salmon, cajun shrimp penne or vegetable lasagna; rainbow cake, Oreo cheesecake, skillet sundae or chocolate cake.



Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day Brunch for 90 minutes with bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys plus brunch specials.



Feb. 14: Valentine’s Dinner, $75 per person, with appetizer, entree, dessert, bottomless wine or champagne. Select from house or caesar salad; calamari, wings, or buffalo cauliflower; surf and turf ($15 add-on) with hand cut 12 oz. New York strip, crab cake, garlic mashed, grilled asparagus, teriyaki salmon, cajun shrimp penne or vegetable lasagna; rainbow cake, Oreo cheesecake, skillet sundae or chocolate cake.

8) Positano Coast (Dine-in option below and take-out option below)

212 Walnut St, 2nd floor, Philadelphia

215-238-0499

Positanocoast.net



Positano Coast in Old City has three special ways to celebrate Valentine’s Weekend this year - including a special exclusive weekend-long candlelight event. Lights will be turned off in multiple spaces and dining rooms throughout the restaurant. Includes:



Lobster ravioli with shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, brandy cream sauce; tagliatelle with bolognese ragú, aged provolone; linguine with sea urchin and crab, black squid ink; gnocchi al forno with potato dumplings, burrata, house-made sauce; paccheri with spicy vodka sauce, sun-dried tomatoes and breadcrumbs; risotto with arborio rice, baby shrimp, mussels, calamari; grilled salmon with broccoli, crispy onions, citrus sauce; diver scallops with pesto risotto and lemon confit; zucchini crabcake with zucchini, spinach, potatoes, lemon butter sauce; braised short ribs with sauteed escarole and roasted garlic; whole fish with sauteed spinach; chicken saltimbocca with sage, prosciutto, mushrooms, marsala, mozzarella and spinach. Or share a seafood board with grilled, head-on shrimp, calamari, scallops, arugula and house-made pesto; whole lobster fra diavolo with paccheri pasta or pork chop parmigiana with fresh burrata and marinara.



For those looking to take-out and enjoy Valentine’s at home, Positano Coast will debut a special sweetheart menu for two, including crab tacos for two; rigatoni for two; choice of pork chop parmigiana or grilled salmon; chocolate delights for two; and a bottle of prosecco. Available Feb. 12 to Feb. 14. Please pre-order by Feb. 13.

9) Caffe Aldo Lamberti (Dine-in)

Tuscan Wine Cellar Exclusive Experience

2011 Marlton Pike W., Cherry Hill

Caffelamberti.com

(856) 663-1747



Caffe Aldo Lamberti is opening up their Tuscan Wine Cellar for an exclusive Valentine’s dinner and wine experience for two. The entire wine cellar, normally reserved for group events, can now be yours for you and your sweetheart to enjoy privately complete with candlelight and rose petals. Special selections for the Tuscan Wine Cellar Experience include: lamberti signature crabcake, grilled baby Spanish octopus, tuna tartare, stuffed Peruvian scallops, spiced NY strip carpaccio, Maine lobster and asparagus salad, veal maximo, veal chop parmigiana, chicken lucia, capellini pistano, paccheri bolognese, 8 oz filet, grilled rack of lamb, pan-seared scallops and house-made lobster ravioli, salmon imperial, pan-seared Chilean sea bass and more.



The wine cellar experience has a 2.5 hour maximum time per reservation. A select number of reservations are available for Valentine’s weekend; only one party is allowed in the wine cellar at a time. Room fee of $200, plus food and drink. Call 856-663-1747 to reserve.



For those not indoor dining, the Caffe Aldo Lamberti Sweetheart Package for Two to Go is $125 per couple, including: choice of caesar or house salad; choice of winter caprese or colossal shrimp cocktail; choice of chicken Lucia or catch of the day Barcelona; choice of tiramisu or white chocolate chip cake; and choice of featured red, white or proscecco. Take-out and to-go only. $125 plus tax and gratuity. Available Feb. 12 to Feb. 14. Pre-order by Feb. 13.

10) Wine Dive (Dine-in, outdoor dining, cocktails to go)

1506 South Street

WineDivePhilly.com

267-900-9463



This Valentine's Day, Wine Dive is celebrating the month of love with some brand new cocktails. Featured here: "I'm My Own Valentine," a rosé spritzer; "Circle Yes, No, or Maybe," a chocolatey truffle shot; and "Safe Word," a bourbon cocktail. Wine Dive is also showcasing Galentine's Day featuring women winemakers, live music on weekends, and to-go gifts for you, your friends, or your special someone. Look for the "Self Love Starter Kit" a wine-centric idea for a relaxing night in.

11) Juno (Dine-in, outdoor dining, covered/heated) (greenhouse dining!)

1033 Spring Garden Street

267-639-2892

junophilly.com



Enjoy the new greenhouses at Juno for two for Valentine's Weekend. There are limited reservations. Juno is celebrating Valentine’s Weekend with brunch specials including chocolate chip pancakes with powdered sugar, whipped cream, strawberries and bananas; tres leches cake all day to share; glasses of champagne for $8 on special; and build your own mimosa to share for $35 for a bottle of sparkling wine with choice of two juices.

12) Punk Burger (Dine-in, indoor limited seating, outdoor dining, take-out, limited delivery)

1823 Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

PunkBurger.com

(215) 468-PUNK (7865)



No reservations required! For the burger lovers, enjoy two burgers (any specialty burger or BYO with 3 toppings), plus two sides (fries or onion rings) and two shakes (any variety) for only $35. Make it a family night with all of the above and 2 slider kids’ meals and 2 shakes for only $55.

13) Rosy’s Taco Bar (Dine-in, delivery, take-out, indoor dining, outdoor dining)

2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia

267-858-4561

RosysTacoBar.com

Reservations



Rosy’s Taco Bar celebrates Valentine’s Weekend with menu specials for Friday, Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, including: Champurrado de Frambuesa cocktail: Chambord, Espolon Repo; and our house-made champurrado "Mexican Hot Chocolate" garnished with whipped cream, chocolate shavings and a raspberry; Rejon Rose cocktail with Rejon Blanco, rose, pomegranate, lemon juice and club soda. For entrees, select from salmon picante: blackened salmon with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus; hornear mejillones: mussels, white wine, butter, cilantro, tomato, chorizo, jalapeno and lime with a side of grilled bread; and pudin de pan con fresa with chocolate, strawberries and vanilla ice cream.

14) Stove and Tap Lansdale (Dine-in, indoor dining, outdoor dining)

215-393-8277

329 W. Main Street, Lansdale



On Saturday Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, enjoy spicy tuna with ahi tuna, avocado, sriracha, everything-spiced lavash, scallions and sesame or a beet and berry salad: strawberries, balsamic, frisee, watercress, red onion, tangerines and feta. Plus a 10oz boneless ribeye: herb roasted potatoes, garlic roasted caulini and maitre d'Hotel butter or crab cakes with buttermilk tartare, grilled asparagus, and root vegetable puree or lobster pomodoro with spaghetti. For dessert, choose between coffee creme brulee or chocolate mousse cake.

15) Al Pastor (in Exton)

560 Wellington Square, Exton

EatAlPastor.com

(484) 341-8886

Reservations encouraged on OpenTable. Available all day 12 p.m to 8 p.m.



Valentine's Day Menu: $30 per person

Complimentary chips and salsa

Complimentary 4oz cranberry margarita

First Course: Choose between shrimp ceviche or Thai carrot soup

Second Course: Choose between pork belly with sweet potato, corn and bean salsa, pineapple salsa, avocado crema, chipotle aioli and micro cilantro; or a plantain tostada with plantains, grilled chicken, chili lime vinaigrette, cilantro crema and sesame seeds; or tofrito stir fry with fried tofu, carrots, cauliflower, jalapeno, noodles and soy sauce.

Third course: Choose between tres leche cake or churros

16) Hawthornes Beer Cafe

Pivot Coffee & Wine Shop

(215) 627-3012

738 S 11th St, Philadelphia



This Valentine's Day Hawthornes will offer Detroit-style pizza, either cheese, pepperoni or veggie. Pre-order via Hawthornescafe.com or call ahead at 215-627-3012.



If dessert is more your thing Hawthornes offers a DIY brownie sundae kit for you. The kit includes brownie batter in an aluminum cup, a pint of ice cream and heart shaped sprinkles. To order these, call ahead at 215-627-3012 for pick up, order via our website at Hawthornescafe.com for pick up or through DoorDash or Uber eats.

17) El Camino

(215) 925-1110

1040 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

http://www.elcaminophilly.com/



El Camino is offering three courses for $35 per person for take or dine in:

It starts with chips and salsa, then has a choice of salad: greens, pepitas, house-made queso fresco, radishes, grilled corn, roasted peppers, grape tomatoes and lime vinaigrette or a chilled Veracruz seafood cocktail with shrimp, calamari, crab, mussels, jalapeno, tomatoes and peppers.



Have your choice of tacos: smoked, dry-aged NY strip with roasted salsa, chipotle-honey glazed pork loin or roasted wild mushrooms with herbs and queso fresco. For dessert: strawberry cheesecake with chocolate-covered strawberries.

18) Hudson Table (Dine-in, take-out)

1001 N 2nd St Unit 01, Philadelphia

(215) 982-2580

HudsonTable.com (search under meal kits, and cooking classes)



Hudson is offering a Valentine’s Meal Kit to Go that you can pick up Sunday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The food will be fully cooked and reheating/finishing instructions will be provided. The meal kit is intended to be two servings.



Menu: lobster bisque with tomato, saffron, lemon, herbs and brioche croutons; baby greens salad with beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts and orange vinaigrette; pommes puree with garlic creme fraiche and smoky sea salt. Then choose either beef Bourguignon, red wine-braised beef, pearl onions, bacon and mushrooms, or creamy Roquefort cheese pasta bake with broccoli rabe and crunchy breadcrumbs. Also enjoy champagne truffles and chocolate-covered strawberries.



Hudson is also offering a dine-in, four-course plated dinner on Feb. 14. All tables will be socially distant and all guests will be temp checked upon entry. Price: $230-240.



Menu:

Raw oyster with pickled shallot, cucumber and tobiko

Shrimp and sunchoke bisque with sunchoke chip, sherry, and ”ceviche”

Roasted beet salad with pickled beets, grapefruit, radicchio, fennel vinaigrette

And choice of Porchetta: A pork belly cassoulet with tomato, roasted garlic, parsley or a braised chicken leg.

Dessert is a chocolate and cardamom pot de creme with whipped cream.

19) Liberte Lounge (Dine-in, upgrade to dinner in luxury hotel room also available)

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

120 S 17th St, Philadelphia

Sofitel-philadelphia.com

(215) 569-8300

Four people max per table

Reservations required

$75 per person plus tax/gratuity



Sofitel Philadelphia is offering a 3-course menu Feb 13 and 14 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.



Course 1:

Warm cauliflower and brussel sprout salad, arugula, caraway tuile, butternut vinaigrette

Or New Zealand lamb, garlic custard and jus

Or snow crab and truffle bisque with crostini

Or crispy oysters with sweet and sour cucumbers, and Sevruga remoulade



Course 2:

Pan-roasted halibut, lobster strudel, lobster veloute, green apple and fennel gremolata

Or filet mignon, oxtail, winter roots, smoked honey-leek jam

Or rutabaga four ways: roasted, pickled, crispy, pureed

Or chicken breast with gnocchi, lardon, maitake, Bordelaise



Course 3:

Chocolate tasting plate for two



For information and ordering, visit sofitel-philadelphia.com or call 215-569-8300.

20) Oui Pastries

160 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia

Ouipastries.com



Oui Let’s Bake: Red velvet cake with vanilla Icing, red wine jelly, chocolate chips. $20 pick up, $30 shipped.

Chocolate Bars, $3: dark, chocolate espresso, white, chocolate lavender, caramel, almond.

Macaron Kits, $30: Chocolate ganache, cookie crumbs, crispy pearls, pistachio, hazelnut, coconut, black sesame, lavender, tea.

Bake @ home: Chocolate chip cookies for two $5, cinnamon bun $6, croissants, puff de choux.

Valentine’s Day desserts: strawberry and chocolate cake $6, spicy burnt cinnamon caramel mousse $6, passionfruit lemon tart $6

21) Panorama Wine Bar

14 N. Front Street, Philadelphia

215-922-7800

PanoramaWineBar.com



Valentine's three-course menu, $75 per person, includes complimentary glass of Prosecco. Available Feb. 12 - Feb. 14.



1st course: Choice of one

Oysters with pomegranate mignonette

Caesar salad with romaine, crouton, Codesa anchovy, classic caesar dressing

Lobster Bisque with lobster and sweet peppers

Eggplant parmigiana with local eggplant, sweet pepper ragú, house smoked mozzarella, basil, parmigiano

Burrata with housemade cow’s milk burrata, olive oil-brushed crostini, arugula, honey and almond poached pear

Cavatelli with ricotta pasta, kabocha squash, cipollini onion, sage walnut pesto

Tortellini with goat’s milk burrata filled pasta, grilled tomato brodo, basil



2nd course: Choice of one

Rigatoni with wild boar bolognese, chianti-stained ricotta

Gnocchi with buffalo milk, 24-month parmigiano reggiano, black truffle

N.Y. Strip: a grilled 10oz strip steak with potato and cipollini terrine, oyster mushroom, beef sugo

Braciola Pennsylvania: a veal skirt steak with genovese, parsley, broccoli rabe, soft polenta, parmigiano

King Salmon: an olive-oil poached salmon, escarole, parsnip crema, pistachio, lemon



3rd Course: Choice of one

Chocolate olive oil cake: dark chocolate ganache, blood orange, caramel

Tiramisu: warm, espresso-soaked sponge cake, whipped mascarpone, dark chocolate, toasted hazelnuts

Ricotta Cake: with warm apples, brown butter streusel, pumpkin, spiced crema, vanilla ice cream

Fresh Mixed Berries with chilled basil zabaglione

22) Sassafras

48 S. 2nd Street, Philadelphia

215-925-2317

SassafrasBar.com



Sassafras will offer five Champagne Cocktails over the Valentine's Weekend:



Lavender Champagne $9, French 75 $11, French 95 $11, Peruvian 75 $11, Airmail 48 $11

23) Scoop Deville Old City (inside The Bourse Food Hall)

111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia

215-988-9998

ScoopDeville.com

Chocolate-covered strawberries along with other Valentine's Day gifts and themed ice creams.

24) Shane Confectionery

110 Market Street, Philadelphia

215-922-1048

ShaneCandies.com



Shane is offering chocolate heart boxes, personalized gingerbread hearts

or a 1 dozen rose bon bons box.



Chocolate-dipped strawberries preorders will go online soon for pick up Feb. 11 through 14. Day-of sales will be Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 for half-dozen and dozen boxes, respectively.

25) The Franklin Fountain

116 Market Street, Philadelphia

215-627-1899

FranklinFountain.com