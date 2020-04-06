coronavirus

Philadelphia Police Officer Dies of Coronavirus, Others Infected

A supervisor in the department's traffic division died over the weekend, and sources say numerous other officers are also infected by the virus

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police supervisor in the Philadelphia Police Department's traffic division died over the weekend after becoming infected by the coronavirus, city officials said Monday.

Lt. James Walker is the first known Philadelphia cop to succumb to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Mayor Jim Kenney said he is the first city employee to die from the virus.

The total confirmed cases for all citizens in Philadelphia was 3,728 as of Monday afternoon. Forty-five people, including Walker, have died.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 25 mins ago

New Jersey to Reveal New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

coronavirus Apr 1

WATCH: Philly Officials Give Virus Briefing as Statewide Cases, Deaths Increase

“This weekend, we lost a friend, a family member, a hero,” Kenney said. “Any death is tragic, but today, it hits close to home. We have seen the first death in our family of City employees. The pain for Lt. Walker’s brothers and sisters on the force is compounded by their recent loss of Sergeant James O’Connor—another life that could not be mourned fully due to the gathering  restrictions surrounding COVID-19. This is a heartbreaking reminder that the virus is affecting people throughout our community—especially those on the frontlines.”

Sources also told NBC10 that a couple dozen other Philadelphia police officers have tested positive.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we send our deepest condolences to this officer’s family,” FOP Lodge #5 President John McNesby said in a statement.  “We should never forget the sacrifices of our officers and those on the front-lines battling this pandemic and working tirelessly to keep our great city safe.”

This article tagged under:

coronavirusPhiladelphiacoronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us