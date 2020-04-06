Philadelphia Police Officer Dies of Coronavirus, Others Infected

A police supervisor in the Philadelphia Police Department's traffic division died over the weekend after becoming infected by the coronavirus, city officials said Monday.

Lt. James Walker is the first known Philadelphia cop to succumb to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Mayor Jim Kenney said he is the first city employee to die from the virus.

The total confirmed cases for all citizens in Philadelphia was 3,728 as of Monday afternoon. Forty-five people, including Walker, have died.

“This weekend, we lost a friend, a family member, a hero,” Kenney said. “Any death is tragic, but today, it hits close to home. We have seen the first death in our family of City employees. The pain for Lt. Walker’s brothers and sisters on the force is compounded by their recent loss of Sergeant James O’Connor—another life that could not be mourned fully due to the gathering restrictions surrounding COVID-19. This is a heartbreaking reminder that the virus is affecting people throughout our community—especially those on the frontlines.”

Sources also told NBC10 that a couple dozen other Philadelphia police officers have tested positive.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we send our deepest condolences to this officer’s family,” FOP Lodge #5 President John McNesby said in a statement. “We should never forget the sacrifices of our officers and those on the front-lines battling this pandemic and working tirelessly to keep our great city safe.”