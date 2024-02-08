New Jersey

Pets at NJ animal shelters looking for ‘furever' homes as facilities become overwhelmed

By Ted Greenberg and Emily Rose Grassi

Three dogs in shelters that are up for adoption.
NBC10 Philadelphia

An overwhelming number of homeless dogs is putting extreme pressure on animal shelters in New Jersey. At least one facility is not accepting any dogs at all because of overcrowding.

And, there appears to be a link to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Morgan Eveland, of National Park, saw the adoption listing for a 3-year-old pit bull mix named Millie, she knew the pup would be a perfect fit for her family.

"We decided to foster and then we came in to pick her up as an official adoption," Eveland told NBC10.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland desperately needs more people to do the same.

"We are at a critical status," Jessica Morrison of the shelter said. "We're having to make life and death decisions on a regular basis."

For more than a year, the staff has tried to keep up with an unprecedented number of dogs in need of new homes.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania

6 presumed dead, 3 bodies recovered, after fire, shooting in Delco, DA says

Philadelphia

Former youth skateboarding team leader convicted of sexually assaulting minors

The facility is about 140% over capacity. The total number of dogs that came in last year was up by more than 800 compared to 2022.

"In my past ten years here, this is the worst that I've ever seen it as far as the increase in numbers," Morrison said.

The shelter is hosting what they call "Fur the Weekend Getaway" and making adoptions for dogs over 6 months just $14 until Valentine's Day.

"We're having to help animals in untraditional ways by utilizing our office spaces when we need to," Morrison explained.

Meanwhile, for weeks, the Toms River Animal Shelter has not accepted any new dogs.

Instead of going to the Toms River shelter, some pets have ended up in Ocean County's two facilities instead.

"We're less than 50% of our capacity where we can handle right now," Ocean County Health Department officer Daniel Regenye said. "With the numbers coming in right now, we can certainly accommodate the animals coming to us."

Staffers say there's a common thread among many of the dogs coming in.

A significant number of people who adopted pets during the pandemic are now saying they're unable to keep them, staffers said.

"The economy plays a role in this," Morrison said. "There's so many people contacting us because they cannot find affordable pet-friendly housing."

For those in Camden County, The Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center is offering reduced adoption fees for all dogs and cats now through Valentine's Day at just $5.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyClear the Shelters
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us