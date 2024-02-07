NJ animal shelter reduces adoption fees to $5 now through Valentine's Day

In a heartwarming effort to help more furry friends find their "fur-ever" homes, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in New Jersey is offering reduced adoption fees for all dogs and cats now through Valentine's Day.

The shelter said they have more dogs and cats looking for love this Valentine's Day than they have kennels.

To help as many animals as possible, Homeward Bound has reduced the adoption fees to $5.

If you are looking for love this holiday this is your chance to adopt and open your heart to an animal in need.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center

“There are so many animals at the shelter just waiting to find a loving home,” liaison to the animal shelter Commissioner Jeffrey Nash said in a news release. “Please consider opening your heart and your home to a new pet. And if you are unable to adopt right now, the shelter is always looking for donations.”

The adoption center is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you would like to see the animals that are up for adoption you can visit Homeward Bound's website.