2 men facing charges for impersonating city workers to gain access to homes in Gloucester City

Gloucester City Police Department arrested two men for posing as city workers to gain access to peoples’ homes in Gloucester City.

The two men, identified as Nicholas Maniscalco and Antonio Martinez, told people they were from the Camden County Clerk’s Office and wanted to inspect their homes for damage, police said.

When the men were questioned, they immediately left the area in a Ford F-150 marked with a Green Leaf Landscaping insignia and Pa. registration.

The Camden County Clerk’s Office said it has no home inspectors and employees would never be making a home visit for any reason.

Maniscalco and Martinez are now facing charges for impersonating a public servant.

On Monday evening, the two men knocked on Sandra Marti’s door.

“I immediately ran to the door, opened it was two guys, a blonde hair and a dark-haired guy and they had a landscaping truck parked in front of my house and they stated they were from Gloucester City Clerk's Office, and they wanted to inspect our house for damage,” Marti said.

Maniscalco and Martinez were captured on her Ring doorbell camera. They were wearing casual clothing and driving a landscape car that police say they had no affiliation to.

“Well, I said, ‘I’m going to call Gloucester City Clerk's Office first, I don’t feel comfortable with you coming in my home,’ and they both said they’d be back later,” Marti said.

Marti said the encounter left her feeling uneasy.

“I’m not sure what their intentions was but for some reason they wanted to get into our home so that scared me because it was just me and my 85-year-old mother-in-law,” she said.

Just moments later, the two men approached another home with the same script. That neighbor contacted the police right away.

Camden County Police are urging residents to do just that if a public servant shows up unannounced if at all to your home.

“Definitely do not in any way shape or form let them in your house…and if you think it's strange don’t even answer the door,” Dan Keashen, Camden County Public Affairs, said.