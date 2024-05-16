WATCH: Philly DA announces arrest of alleged leader of Kensington fentanyl ring

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and other city officials are expected to announce the arrest of the alleged leader of a fentanyl packaging and narcotics operation in the city's Kensington community.
Krasner is expected to be joined by City Councilmembers Quetcy Lozada (D-7th dist.), Mark Squilla (D-1st dist.) and at-large democratic Councilmember Jim Harrity.
The event will be livestreamed at the top of this story starting at 1 p.m.
