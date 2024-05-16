Thieves hit 2 Philly-area Lululemon stores in 3 separate robberies this week

There have been at least three robberies at Lululemon stores in the Philadelphia area in the past week, according to officials. Two happened at the same store in Center City and a third theft occurred at the store in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

The first Lululemon store robbery happened on Thursday, May 9, just after 5 p.m., police in Philadelphia said.

An officer was called to the store located on the 1700 block of Walnut Street after a witness -- who did not work at the store -- reported the theft, police said.

Once at the store, the officer saw a person, identified as Alexis Salmon, 28, put clothing into the trunk of a Chevy Malibu, officials said. The clothes were not in a shopping bag.

When the officer tried to stop Salmon, she ran away on foot before being taken into custody after a quick chase, according to officials.

Another person, identified as 29-year-old Marquise Baker, was the driver of the Chevy and was arrested, police said.

Both Salmon and Baker have been charged with retail theft and criminal conspiracy, police said.

The second robbery occurred on May 14 just before 11:30 a.m. in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, according to officials.

Lower Merion Police shared surveillance video from inside the store that shows a group of four teenagers walking into the building at Suburban Square and being greeted by two men who were already inside the store.

In another angle shown by the security cameras inside the store, the group of suspects can be seen entering and then rummaging through the clothing racks.

In the video, one suspect wearing a blue surgical mask can be seen leaving the store with a pile of clothing in their arms.

A few moments later, the two men make their way back to the front door before another suspect runs out with a pile of clothing in her arms and some of the clothes can be seen dragging on the ground.

A little while later, two other suspects can be seen with piles of clothing in their arms as they walk out of the store before running away.

Then, on Thursday, the Lululemon store on Walnut Street in Philadelphia was hit again by thieves, police said. Officers are investigating after they were called back to the store for reports of a theft in progress just before noon.

Local shoppers on Thursday were not surprised to hear about all of the retail theft happening in Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia, but they were a little surprised at how often it's been happening.

So far this year, there have been 41 reported retail thefts on the 1700 block of Walnut Street, according to data from the Philadelphia Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.