First Cases of Coronavirus in Delaware and Camden Counties

Officials in Camden County say that a hospitalized man is the first case of the new coronavirus in the South Jersey county.

The presumptive positive case of COVID-19 is a county resident who is in his 60s, the county said in a news release. He is hospitalized in stable condition.

“While we know that any case of coronavirus presents a cause for concern for our residents, we want to emphasize that this case only reemphasizes the need to follow personal hygiene guidelines vigilantly, this should not be a cause for panic and the risk to the general public remains low,” county health officer Paschal Nwako said. “Our department has been planning and preparing for several weeks for the possibility of a case of coronavirus in Camden County, and residents can rest assured that we are prepared to act swiftly and protect the health of our community.”

Pennsylvania has reported its first two positive tests for the new coronavirus.

Two patients tested positive for coronavirus, one in Delaware County and the other in Wayne County, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said at a Friday morning news conference.

The tests will now be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

“Right now, the emphasis of the plan is mitigation tactics to keep this virus from spreading widely,” Wolf said.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine emphasized that the cases were not community spread, which is when someone becomes ill in a certain area and has “no travel history, no known exposure and we have no idea how they got it.”

However, she warned that the number of confirmed cases is expected to rise.

“We expect more cases to be confirmed in the upcoming days and weeks, and we want everyone to take action to help prevent the spread of this novel coronavirus, COVID-19,” she said.

Following the announcement of the two presumed cases, Gov. Wolf issued a disaster declaration for the state. Such a disaster declaration does not release additional funding, but Wolf said it would give officials “the ability to work across agencies” as they work to combat the outbreak.

The two people who tested positive for COVID-19 are both adults and in “good physical condition,” Levine said. One had traveled “extensively” in Europe, including in places for which the CDC issued a Level 3 travel advisory, Levine said. The only European country thus far designated as Level 3 – meaning where nonessential travel is discouraged – is Italy. The other countries are China, Iran and South Korea.

Delaware County Council member Monica Taylor said the person infected in the county is a woman who had traveled out of state.

“This individual had recently traveled to an area in the United States where COVID-19 is present,” she said.

Levine said officials will be tracking down anyone who had close contact with the patients and will put them under a 14-day self-quarantine, the timeframe recommended by the CDC.

Delaware County Emergency Services Department Head Timothy Boyce said the woman moved about within the county but noted state officials’ efforts to track people who were in contact with her.

“They’re aggressively chasing down where this person was, who they had contact with and reaching out to them. Our role is to prevent panic. There’s no need for that, but there is certainly a heightened sense of urgency here in Delaware County now that we do have a presumed case,” Boyce said.

Taylor added that county officials have been working with state agencies and the CDC to contain any outbreak. She said cleaning will increase in highly trafficked areas and first responders will be issued face masks if responding to calls where people might have the virus.

“We want to assure you that we are prepared,” she said.

Both patients are self-quarantined in their homes. If they break the quarantine, they will be breaking the law, Levine said, adding that state health officials will be contacting them daily by phone to monitor their health.

“They are not to be going to work, or to school, or to go out in public or to use public conveyances,” state health department epidemiologist Dr. Sharon Watkins said.

Pennsylvania earlier this week began testing for coronavirus at its public health laboratory in Exton. The state currently has the ability to test 20-25 samples a day, but that is expected to dramatically jump to 120-150 daily tests by the weekend, Levine said.

Commercial tests will also soon be available, which will help with detecting possible cases, she said, adding that the state will work with insurance companies to cover the cost for tests.

“We’re going to work to make sure that no one is denied a test that is medically necessary for COVID-19 because of the cost,” she said.

There are no identified cases of coronavirus in Philadelphia, but Health Commissioner Thomas Farley says it is expected that the virus will spread to the city at some point.

The announcement of positive cases came as five schools in the Central Bucks School District were closed Friday after students and staff were exposed to someone from out-of-state who later was confirmed to have coronavirus. Levine said those cases are not related to the ones in Delaware or Wayne counties.

The new strain of coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China and spread outwardly. Globally, more than 101,000 people had been infected, according to a Johns Hopkins University dashboard of cases, which aggregates various public health sources. In the United States, 240 confirmed cases have been reported, with 14 deaths.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, muscle pain or fatigue and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. The virus has an incubation period – the time between exposure and the first appearance of symptoms – of about five days.

COVID-19 is spread mainly from person-to-person when droplets from an infected person who coughs or sneezes land on someone else’s nose or mouth or enter their lungs, according to the CDC. It can also be spread when someone touches their own mouth, nose and possibly eyes after coming into contact with a surface that has the virus on it.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the CDC recommends frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds – or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol – wiping down dirty surfaces and using the inside of the elbow to cover a cough or sneeze.

This story is developing and will be updated.