Officials ID victims in deadly tanker truck crash on the Pa. turnpike

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has provided the identities of the three people who died in a tanker truck crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Oct. 21.

The crash happened before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, in Worcester Township, when a tanker truck carrying jet fuel smashed into a pair of vehicles on I-476 between Mid-County Exit #20 and Lansdale Exit #31.

Officials said a tanker truck exploded after it struck the rear of a car that had slowed when a white Acura in front of them got a flat tire.

The tanker carrying jet fuel failed to stop and smashed into the back of both vehicles, according to investigators.

The three people who died in the crash were identified by officials as James Achey, 57, and Suzette Achey, 52, both of Seaford, Del. and William Ramos, 63, of Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

The coroner's office did not detail which vehicles the victims were in at the time of their deaths.

Officials said the cause and manner of death for all three victims are currently under investigation.