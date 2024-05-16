The salary you need to be considered middle class in every U.S. states — it's close to $200,000 in 2 of them

In the U.S., whether you're considered middle class or not may depend on where you live. In some states, you can earn over $150,000 and still be considered middle class.
GOBankingRates determined the income range needed to qualify as middle class in all 50 states using the latest available data from 2022 on household median income from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 American Community Survey. The personal finance site defines "middle class" as households with an annual income that is two-thirds to double a state's median income.
In two states — Maryland and New Jersey — the high end of the middle-class income range edges close to $200,000. In Maryland, you're considered middle class if your income falls between $65,641 and $196,922, according to GOBankingRates. In New Jersey, a middle-class income ranges from $64,751 to $194,252.
It's not surprising that the income to qualify as middle class skews higher in these two states. They have the highest median household incomes as of 2022, per U.S. Census Bureau data.
Here's the income range that qualifies as middle class in every U.S. state, listed in alphabetical order.
Alabama
Middle-class income range: $39,739 to $119,218
Alaska
Middle-class income range: $57,580 to $172,740
Arizona
Middle-class income range: $48,387 to $145,162
Arkansas
Middle-class income range: $37,557 to $112,670
California
Middle-class income range: $61,270 to $183,810
Colorado
Middle-class income range: $58,399 to $175,196
Connecticut
Middle-class income range: $60,142 to $180,426
Delaware
Middle-class income range: $52,883 to $158,650
Florida
Middle-class income range: $45,278 to $135,834
Georgia
Middle-class income range: $47,570 to $142,710
Hawaii
Middle-class income range: $63,209 to $189,628
Idaho
Middle-class income range: $46,809 to $140,428
Illinois
Middle-class income range: $52,289 to $156,866
Indiana
Middle-class income range: $44,782 to $134,346
Iowa
Middle-class income range: $47,047 to $141,142
Kansas
Middle-class income range: $46,498 to $139,494
Kentucky
Middle-class income range: $40,122 to $120,366
Louisiana
Middle-class income range: $38,568 to $115,704
Maine
Middle-class income range: $45,501 to $136,502
Maryland
Middle-class income range: $65,641 to $196,922
Massachusetts
Middle-class income range: $64,337 to $193,010
Michigan
Middle-class income range: $45,670 to $137,010
Minnesota
Middle-class income range: $56,209 to $168,626
Mississippi
Middle-class income range: $35,323 to $105,970
Missouri
Middle-class income range: $43,947 to $131,840
Montana
Middle-class income range: $44,227 to $132,682
Nebraska
Middle-class income range: $47,815 to $143,444
Nevada
Middle-class income range: $47,764 to $143,292
New Hampshire
Middle-class income range: $60,563 to $181,690
New Jersey
Middle-class income range: $64,751 to $194,252
New Mexico
Middle-class income range: $39,148 to $117,444
New York
Middle-class income range: $54,257 to $162,772
North Carolina
Middle-class income range: $44,124 to $132,372
North Dakota
Middle-class income range: $49,306 to $147,918
Ohio
Middle-class income range: $44,660 to $133,980
Oklahoma
Middle-class income range: $40,909 to $122,728
Oregon
Middle-class income range: $51,088 to $153,264
Pennsylvania
Middle-class income range: $48,780 to $146,340
Rhode Island
Middle-class income range: $54,247 to $162,740
South Carolina
Middle-class income range: $42,415 to $127,246
South Dakota
Middle-class income range: $46,305 to $138,914
Tennessee
Middle-class income range: $42,690 to $128,070
Texas
Middle-class income range: $48,690 to $146,070
Utah
Middle-class income range: $57,889 to $173,666
Vermont
Middle-class income range: $49,343 to $148,028
Virginia
Middle-class income range: $58,166 to $174,498
Washington
Middle-class income range: $60,217 to $180,650
West Virginia
Middle-class income range: $36,811 to $110,434
Wisconsin
Middle-class income range: $48,305 to $144,916
Wyoming
Middle-class income range: $48,330 to $144,990
'Middle class' goes beyond income
For many people, being "middle class" goes beyond a certain income level, says Brad Klontz, a certified financial planner and expert in financial psychology and behavioral finance.
"Our financial wellbeing is not an objective number," he says. "It's subjective and based on who we are comparing ourselves to."
That's why you may not feel "middle class" even if your income falls within a certain range. Especially if you're comparing yourself to people on social media who may portray a wealthy lifestyle.
"The more we get exposed to people who seem to have more than us on social media is the worst because everyone looks so happy, which makes us feel even more miserable," Klontz says. "We feel deprived even when we may not actually be deprived."