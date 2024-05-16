The salary you need to be considered middle class in every U.S. states — it's close to $200,000 in 2 of them

In the U.S., whether you're considered middle class or not may depend on where you live. In some states, you can earn over $150,000 and still be considered middle class.

GOBankingRates determined the income range needed to qualify as middle class in all 50 states using the latest available data from 2022 on household median income from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 American Community Survey. The personal finance site defines "middle class" as households with an annual income that is two-thirds to double a state's median income.

In two states — Maryland and New Jersey — the high end of the middle-class income range edges close to $200,000. In Maryland, you're considered middle class if your income falls between $65,641 and $196,922, according to GOBankingRates. In New Jersey, a middle-class income ranges from $64,751 to $194,252.

It's not surprising that the income to qualify as middle class skews higher in these two states. They have the highest median household incomes as of 2022, per U.S. Census Bureau data.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Here's the income range that qualifies as middle class in every U.S. state, listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama

Middle-class income range: $39,739 to $119,218

Alaska

Middle-class income range: $57,580 to $172,740

Arizona

Middle-class income range: $48,387 to $145,162

Arkansas

Middle-class income range: $37,557 to $112,670

California

Middle-class income range: $61,270 to $183,810

Colorado

Middle-class income range: $58,399 to $175,196

Connecticut

Middle-class income range: $60,142 to $180,426

Delaware

Middle-class income range: $52,883 to $158,650

Florida

Middle-class income range: $45,278 to $135,834

Georgia

Middle-class income range: $47,570 to $142,710

Hawaii

Middle-class income range: $63,209 to $189,628

Idaho

Middle-class income range: $46,809 to $140,428

Illinois

Middle-class income range: $52,289 to $156,866

Indiana

Middle-class income range: $44,782 to $134,346

Iowa

Middle-class income range: $47,047 to $141,142

Kansas

Middle-class income range: $46,498 to $139,494

Kentucky

Middle-class income range: $40,122 to $120,366

Louisiana

Middle-class income range: $38,568 to $115,704

Maine

Middle-class income range: $45,501 to $136,502

Maryland

Middle-class income range: $65,641 to $196,922

Massachusetts

Middle-class income range: $64,337 to $193,010

Michigan

Middle-class income range: $45,670 to $137,010

Minnesota

Middle-class income range: $56,209 to $168,626

Mississippi

Middle-class income range: $35,323 to $105,970

Missouri

Middle-class income range: $43,947 to $131,840

Montana

Middle-class income range: $44,227 to $132,682

Nebraska

Middle-class income range: $47,815 to $143,444

Nevada

Middle-class income range: $47,764 to $143,292

New Hampshire

Middle-class income range: $60,563 to $181,690

New Jersey

Middle-class income range: $64,751 to $194,252

New Mexico

Middle-class income range: $39,148 to $117,444

New York

Middle-class income range: $54,257 to $162,772

North Carolina

Middle-class income range: $44,124 to $132,372

North Dakota

Middle-class income range: $49,306 to $147,918

Ohio

Middle-class income range: $44,660 to $133,980

Oklahoma

Middle-class income range: $40,909 to $122,728

Oregon

Middle-class income range: $51,088 to $153,264

Pennsylvania

Middle-class income range: $48,780 to $146,340

Rhode Island

Middle-class income range: $54,247 to $162,740

South Carolina

Middle-class income range: $42,415 to $127,246

South Dakota

Middle-class income range: $46,305 to $138,914

Tennessee

Middle-class income range: $42,690 to $128,070

Texas

Middle-class income range: $48,690 to $146,070

Utah

Middle-class income range: $57,889 to $173,666

Vermont

Middle-class income range: $49,343 to $148,028

Virginia

Middle-class income range: $58,166 to $174,498

Washington

Middle-class income range: $60,217 to $180,650

West Virginia

Middle-class income range: $36,811 to $110,434

Wisconsin

Middle-class income range: $48,305 to $144,916

Wyoming

Middle-class income range: $48,330 to $144,990

'Middle class' goes beyond income

For many people, being "middle class" goes beyond a certain income level, says Brad Klontz, a certified financial planner and expert in financial psychology and behavioral finance.

"Our financial wellbeing is not an objective number," he says. "It's subjective and based on who we are comparing ourselves to."

That's why you may not feel "middle class" even if your income falls within a certain range. Especially if you're comparing yourself to people on social media who may portray a wealthy lifestyle.

"The more we get exposed to people who seem to have more than us on social media is the worst because everyone looks so happy, which makes us feel even more miserable," Klontz says. "We feel deprived even when we may not actually be deprived."