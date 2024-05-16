‘Hi my name is Jack': Montco school celebrates student with congenital disorders of glycosylation 

Bridle Path Elementary school students and teachers geared up in green for a celebration of one special kid.

On Thursday the Montgomery County elementary school took the time to teach students about Jack’s genetic disorder, called congenital disorders of glycosylation.

While teaching students about the disorder, teachers made sure to celebrate Jack by wearing green and eating green snacks with the kids.

“He’s amazing. He is an actual joy,” Jack’s teacher, Laura Grabon, said.

According to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), “Congenital disorders of glycosylation (CDG) are a large group of rare genetic disorders that affect the addition of sugar building blocks, called glycans, to proteins in cells throughout the body.”

When a person has CDG, problems occur in how the sugar building blocks are attached to proteins. This affects how cells in every part of the body function which can lead to a wide range of health problems, according to CHOP.

How does a child get CDG? According to CHOP it's genetic, so in most cases, it is inherited from parents. If only one copy of a gene’s pair has the mutation the person would not have CDG, the disorder only typically occurs when both parents have the genetic mutation.

Chop says that when a person has CDG there can be many different signs and symptoms including:

low muscle tone or floppiness (hypotonia)

poor growth, failure to thrive

developmental delays

liver disease (hepatopathy) with elevated liver enzymes

abnormal bleeding or blood clotting

misaligned or crossed eyes (strabismus)

seizures

stroke-like episodes

heart problems, including fluid accumulation around the heart or lungs (pericardial or pleural effusion) or thickening and stiffening of the heart muscle (cardiomyopathy)

Then, as children enter adolescence and grow to adulthood, additional symptoms may include:

balance and coordination problems (ataxia)

slurred speech (dysarthria)

no puberty in girls

progressive curvature of the spine (neuromuscular scoliosis)

joint contractures

poor night vision and loss of peripheral vision (signs of retinitis pigmentosa)

Despite the difficulties Jack might go through with CDG, his symptoms do not stop him from spending time with friends and learning at school.

He was pretty shy at first, but on this CDG day he had no problem showing off his writing or leading his classmates through a lesson.

His classmates are not shy to talk about Jack.

"He's fun and kind," one classmate said

Another student said, "he's nice and plays with me."

Grabon said, “He’s reading on grade level, he's writing his letters and words and he’s beyond proud.”

Teaching about differences at this young age benefits everyone, not just for now but in the future too.