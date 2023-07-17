Officials ramp up efforts as search continues for children lost in Bucks County flooding

Officials in Bucks County are ramping up efforts on Monday morning in the search for two children -- a 9-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl -- who were lost in flash flooding in Upper Makefield Township over the weekend.

Their mother died in the flooding, officials said.

Already, five people have been confirmed to have died following flash flooding that hit the Washington Crossing area on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer said that weather conditions had limited some of their search efforts along Houghs Creek over the weekend.

But, Monday's search effort, he said, would be "triple" the size.

"This is going to be a massive undertaking," he said. "We are searching the entire creek."

Brewer said that the search will continue with air and underwater units that were unavailable due to weather yesterday.

Drones will also fly in the area, he said. Monday’s search will focus on the creek, the damaged roadway, and the tree-lined hills on either side, according to Brewer.

The recovery effort so far

Officials have not yet provided the identifying information on those who have been found, so far.

On Sunday, officials said a total of seven people had gone missing in the flooding. Five have been recovered deceased and the two children remain missing.

Officials said over the weekend that the children belong to a family that was visiting the area from South Carolina that was caught in the storm.

The family of six -- all from Charleston, South Carolina -- were traveling along Route 532 in Upper Makefield Township on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on their way to a to a barbecue when, officials said, a torrential downpour caused flooding in the area and disabled their vehicle.

The father managed to get their 4-year-old son out of the vehicle and they escaped the floodwaters.

However, the two women in the vehicle, the children's mother and their grandmother got swept away along with the children as they tried to rescue the 9-month-old boy and 2-year-old girl, officials said.

The mother's body was recovered over the weekend. But, the grandmother survived, and officials said Sunday, that she is being treated at a nearby hospital.

"She's fine," Brewer said, when asked the grandmother's condition on Monday morning.

On Sunday, Governor Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, visited the community to express his support for their recovery efforts and see first hand the devastation cause by the weekend's storm.

Officials plan to provide another update on the ongoing search at 4 p.m.