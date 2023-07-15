3 dead, several missing and road closures after flooding in Washington Crossing area

Three people have been confirmed dead and search and rescue teams are searching for several more after severe flooding in the Washington Cross area Saturday.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. a torrential downpour caused flooding in Upper Mayfield near the Washington Cross area, officials said.

When emergency personnel arrived in the area they found several vehicles in high water and rescue attempts started to extract drivers and passengers from vehicles.

Search and rescue crews are still actively searching for several missing people at this time, officials reported.

Due to the torrential rains and flooding, the following roads were heavily damaged and are impassable. It is anticipated that they will be closed for an extended period of time.

The roads include:

River Road, which was heavily damaged between Mt. Eyre Road and Woodside Road.

Taylorsville Rd between Mt. Eyre Rd and Woodside Rd.

Taylorsville Road is closed between Maplevale and Highland Road at this time due to roadway damage, bridge damage and debris in the roadway.

It is anticipated that these roads will also be closed for an extended period of time.

Multiple counties emergency personnel have responded to the area due to the downed trees and broken roadways.

Officials are asking for the public's help to stay away from the area so the damage can be assessed and repaired.

Operations are expected to continue through the night.