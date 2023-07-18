Officials: Teams will continue to search for children missing in Bucks Co. flooding

The search for a missing 2-year-old girl and her 9-month-old brother who were swept away from their car during flash flooding over the weekend carried into a fourth day, with officials saying Tuesday afternoon that they plan to continue to search for "two missing angels."

During an afternoon update. Upper Makefield Township Fire Chief Tim Brewer said that over the past few days, teams have covered more than 160 miles by backtracking and scouring a 1.5 mile search area over and over again.

"We have secured the entire flood zone more than a dozen times," he said.

He said that they plan to continue to search for missing children - Matilda Sheils, 2, and her 9-month-old brother Conrad Sheils. The children are members of a Charleston, South Carolina, family who were visiting relatives and friends when they got caught in floodwaters on Saturday.

The children’s father, Jim Sheils, grabbed their 4-year-old son, while the children’s mother, Katie Seley, and a grandmother grabbed the other children, Brewer said.

Sheils and his son made it to safety, but Seley and the grandmother were swept away.

The grandmother survived, but Seley was among the five people who drowned, according to the Bucks County Coroner's office.

Upper Makefield Township police in a social media post Tuesday thanked the countless volunteers who've come forward to help but said their assistance isn't necessary. Some 100 officials, as well as drones and cadaver dogs, combed the area near the creek that drains into the Delaware River.

The others who died were Enzo Depiero, 78, and Linda Depiero, 74, of Newtown; Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown; and Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, New Jersey, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said.

Brewer also asked food donations to end and, he said, officials would no longer be providing regular press conferences to provide updates on the search.

The deaths and the search for the children have led to an outpouring of support, particularly in social media posts in the suburb about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Philadelphia. A community vigil for those affected is set for Thursday evening.