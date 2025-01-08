First responders working to put out church fire in Norristown

Firefighters in Montgomery County are currently responding to a fire at a church, according to officials.

Themultiple-alarm fire happened on Tuesday, Jan. 7 before 8 p.m. at the Faith Tabernacle House of Prayer Inc. located at 542 DeKalb Street in Norristown.

Léelo en español aquí

Dozens of fire companies are at the church assisting with the fire response, according to a social media post by the Gladwyne Volunteer Fire Company.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just after 8 p.m. where several firetrucks could be seen with their ladders extended along with firefighters outside of the church.

Lots of smoke was visible coming from the back of the building.

NBC10 crews are on their way to the scene and are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.