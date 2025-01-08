Pennsylvania

First responders working to put out church fire in Norristown

By Emily Rose Grassi

Aerial shot of the Faith Tabernacle House of Prayer during a fire on Jan. 7, 2025
NBC10 Philadelphia

Firefighters in Montgomery County are currently responding to a fire at a church, according to officials.

Themultiple-alarm fire happened on Tuesday, Jan. 7 before 8 p.m. at the Faith Tabernacle House of Prayer Inc. located at 542 DeKalb Street in Norristown.

Dozens of fire companies are at the church assisting with the fire response, according to a social media post by the Gladwyne Volunteer Fire Company.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just after 8 p.m. where several firetrucks could be seen with their ladders extended along with firefighters outside of the church.

Lots of smoke was visible coming from the back of the building.

NBC10 crews are on their way to the scene and are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

