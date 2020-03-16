Coronavirus Pandemic
Pennsylvania

All Nonessential Businesses Across Pennsylvania Closing

The governor's declaration Monday follows similar lockdowns already in place or announced in Philadelphia and its suburbs

Pennsylvania is extending its shutdown of nonessential businesses and other activities to the entire state as it continues to wrestle with the coronavirus pandemic.

That means the limitations that are already affecting Philadelphia and its suburbs are in affect in all of Pennsylvania. Previously Monday, New Jersey also closed nonessential businesses.

Nonessential stores must close, and bars and restaurants must restrict their business to takeout.

Adult day cares and similar programs that take place during the day must also close.

Grocery stores and other necessary stores can stay open.

The state now has 76 diagnosed cases of the coronavirus, health leaders said Monday.

"This isn't a decision that I take lightly at all," Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday. "It is one I am making because medical experts believe it is the only way we can prevent our hospitals from being overrun by patients."

