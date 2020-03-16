What to Know Gov. Phil Murphy says all New Jersey movie theaters, gyms and casinos will close at 8 p.m. Monday.

He is also restricting all bars and restaurants to delivery and takeout only.

The goal is to prevent gatherings of 50 or more people.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is calling for the closure of the state's casinos, gyms and movie theaters and strongly discouraging nonessential travel as the Garden State looks to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Murphy announced the closings on a call with fellow Democratic Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Ned Lamont of Connecticut, who are calling for similar closures in their states as part of a regional response to the virus.

The governors also said they would prohibit gatherings of 50 or more people, lining up with federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

They are closing all casinos, gyms and movie theaters at 8 p.m. Monday night.

Restaurants and bars will also close to dine-in patron and can only do delivery and takeout.

"These establishments will be provided a waiver for carry-out alcohol," a news release from Murphy's office said.

The three governors gave no timetable for when things will reopen.

Groceries, pharmacies and gas stations will remain open, Murphy said.

Murphy also "strongly discouraging" nonessential travel from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday night.

"With all we are seeing in our state - and across our nation and around the world - the time for us to take our strongest, and most direct, actions to date to slow the spread of coronavirus is now," Murphy said.

Murphy also said that later Monday he planned to close all public and private schools must close down to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Most of New Jersey schools have already closed or announced they will close Monday.

The state's total of COVID-19 test results pushed to near 100 Sunday.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

This story is developing and will be updated.