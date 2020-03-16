Philadelphia has ordered all nonessential businesses and government operations to close by Monday afternoon as the city grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the closures should happen by Monday at 5 p.m. The closures are expected to last through at least March 27, though that time may be extended.

The city now has nine diagnosed cases of the new coronavirus, health officials said at a Monday afternoon press conference.

Essential businesses that can stay open include supermarkets, pharmacies, big-box stores, discount stores, mini-markets, hardware stores, gas stations and banks. Laundromats and veterinary clinics also can stay open.

The city said day cares can remain open, though previously the state had ordered the closure of all state-licensed day cares.

Restaurants cannot allow dine-in service, but can take delivery and pick-up orders over the phone or online.

Non-essential government operations are halted and all city government buildings will be closed to the public. Trash will be picked up, however, said Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy.

Recreation centers that are offering food to students who are out of school will stay open.

SEPTA will remain operating, though some service disruptions were reported Monday morning as engineers called out.

"For now I urge all businesses and resudebts to observe these restructions so that he threat of this virus can qucikly be eliminated," Kenney said.

The city said health inspectors would be used to enforce the new rules, and urged residents to call 215-685-7495 if they see a business that is violating them.

This is a developing story and will be updated.