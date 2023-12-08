Police in New Jersey are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing packages off of the front porches of homes.

When she was approached by an officer on Friday, she allegedly hit the officer with her car when fleeing, according to police.

Officers in Gloucester Township were informed that a woman known by police as a "porch pirate" was seen in the Sicklerville section of the township in the afternoon.

The anonymous tip told police that Ebony Gomez was driving a white Dodge Journey.

Police were able to find the car traveling on Jarvis Road and pulled her over, officials said. The license plate on the vehicle told them that it was listed as stolen.

The officers involved in pulling her over saw that there were children in the vehicle and they were not wearing seatbelts, police said. Gomez drove away from them at a high rate of speed.

Shortly after fleeing, officers were able to find the car again parked on Parsons Court.

As one of the police officers approached the car, Gomez tried to flee again and hit the officer with the car, police said.

The officer who was hit by the car was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Gomez is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault on law enforcement. She is not yet in custody.

So-called porch pirates seemingly become a bigger issue during the holiday season as people shop for gifts online, according to various authorities. The NBC10 Investigators recently reported on how you can avoid becoming a victim.

One man was caught on camera wearing what appeared to be an Amazon delivery driver jacket swiping a package of expensive Apple watches off of the front steps of another South Jersey home, according to police.