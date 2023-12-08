A man wearing what appeared to be an Amazon delivery driver jacket was captured on a front door camera swiping a package of expensive Apple watches off the front steps of a South Jersey home, police said.

The camera captured the suspected porch pirate -- "wearing a two-tone blue Amazon Jacket" taking a package from in front of a home in Valleybrook Development on Tuesday, Gloucester Township police said Thursday.

He then got into a blue sedan across the street and drove off, police said.

"The package contained $1,229 of Apple Watches, and the serial numbers have been listed as 'stolen' on the National Crime Information Center database," police wrote on social media.

Police released video of the "porch pirate" striking.

Police asked that anyone with information on the heist call police at 856-228-4500 or the tip line at 856-842-5560. Tips can also be texted using the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD to 888777 or shared online.

So-called porch pirates seemingly become a bigger issue during the holiday season as people shop for gifts online, according to various authorities. The NBC10 Investigators recently reported on how you can avoid becoming a victim.

