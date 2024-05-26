Two women were arrested after a boy was shot in Atlantic City on Saturday night, according to police.

Officers with the Atlantic City Police Department were called to the 100 block of North Rhode Island Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday to a report of a child who was shot, officials said.

When the officers got to the scene, they found an 11-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound, police said. The officers aided the boy until he was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation by the officers and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit determined that Yanirah Davis, 22, and Yontay Cooper, 33, were the suspects in the shooting, according to police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The investigation found that the two women, Davis and Cooper, showed up on North Rhode Island Avenue armed with a handgun and a hammer with the intent to fight a group of people who they had a previous altercation with, officials explained.

Davis and Cooper are accused of smashing a vehicle's window before shooting at the group, according to officials. During this shooting is when the boy was hit by a bullet while he was lying on the floor of a home.

Davis and Cooper were charged on Sunday for their alleged roles in the shooting and both were taken into custody the same day.

Each woman is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and other related charges.