Man arrested after shooting, killing person in Delaware on Saturday

A Kent County man was arrested on Sunday in connection to a shooting that killed a Dover man, according to police in Delaware.

Officers with the Dover Police Department were called to a shooting near New Castle Avenue and East Water Street in the Capitol Green section of Dover on Saturday just before 4:30 p.m., police said.

Once on the scene, officers found 29-year-old Jonair Pollard suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation led officials to determine that William Mills, 59, was the suspect in the shooting, officials explained.

Officials with the Dover Police Department’s Special Operations Response Team arrested Mills on Sunday without incident, police said.

Mills is being held on $250,000 cash bail and is facing murder and possession of a firearm charges, according to officials.