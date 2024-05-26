A pair of shootings that followed fighting between hundreds of people in Trenton, New Jersey, left one person dead and two others injured on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, the shootings happened shortly after police responded to the Regal 1 Bar along N. Clinton Avenue in Trenton at about 2:10 a.m. where, officials said "approximately 200 people were observed fighting in the street."

Minutes later, officials said, responding officers heard -- and ShotSpotter systems activated for -- multiple gunshots coming from the area near the bar along the 500 block of N. Clinton Avenue.

In responding to these gunshots, officials said, officers encountered three shooting victims in two separate scenes.

One man, identified by police as Dwayne Penix, 20, of Trenton, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced shortly after he arrived, officials said.

The other two victims, both men, were also taken to nearby hospitals where, officials said, they were listed in stable condition.

Police officials said an investigation is ongoing into the incidents and investigators are asking anyone who may have information into these shootings to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force's Detective Ramon Santiago at (609) 508-6623 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997.

Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.