From Jersey Shore to Poconos, what's Memorial Day weekend weather looking like?

It's feeling like summer and the unofficial start of the summer of 2024 is upon us, so what will the weather be like over the long Memorial Day weekend.

How hot will it be where you are? When might it rain?

The First Alert Weather Team breaks down what to expect Friday, May 24, to Monday, May 27, from Philadelphia to the Delaware Beaches to the Jersey Shore to the Pocono Mountains.

Here is your holiday weather outlook:

Heading to the Jersey Shore this Memorial Day weekend?

We all look forward to the unofficial start of summer, but weather-wise, it’s usually a bit of a challenge, and this year will be no different. Much of the weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with comfortable temperatures – just be prepared for some potential rain on Monday. Enjoy your weekend at the shore!

NBC10 Here's the Memorial Day weekend weather for Jersey Shore.

Saturday kicks off with partly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures around 73 degrees. It’s a great day to hit the beach, though be ready for some patchy fog.

Saturday night expect mostly cloudy conditions as the temperatures dip to the upper 50s.

Sunday will see morning clouds break for more of that partly sunny weather and highs in the lower 70s, perfect for a family picnic or a stroll on the boardwalk.

Memorial Day Monday might be a bit trickier for outdoor activities, with a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. It’ll be mostly cloudy with temperatures again in the low 70s. Keep an eye on the weather, as a stronger system is expected to move in, possibly bringing some heavier rain and thunderstorms.

Heading to the Delaware beaches this Memorial Day weekend?

It’s shaping up to be a nice weekend with comfortable temperatures and mostly pleasant weather – just be ready for some possible rain on Monday. Enjoy your time at the beach!

NBC10 Here's what the weather is looking like this weekend along the Delaware Beaches.

Saturday morning might start off with some patchy fog, but it’ll clear up to partly sunny skies with temperatures around 75 degrees. The afternoon will bring a pleasant southeast breeze, making it a perfect beach day.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to the low 60s.

Sunday looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies and highs again in the mid to upper 70s. It’s ideal for a day out on the sand or hitting the boardwalk.

Memorial Day will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and Monday night. The skies will be mostly cloudy, and high temperatures will climb into the upper 70s. Keep an umbrella handy!

Heading to the Pocono Mountains this Memorial Day weekend?

A cold front drifting south Friday afternoon will bringing drier conditions for most of the holiday weekend, However, we’re in for unsettled weather by Monday. So, enjoy the early part of the weekend, but be prepared for potential rain and thunderstorms as Memorial Day approaches.

NBC10 Heading to the Poconos? Here's what to expect outside this weekend.

Saturday: Looks like it’s going to be a beautiful start to the weekend! Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing to a pleasant 79 degrees. Perfect for outdoor activities. The wind will be calm in the morning but may pick up a bit from the southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night with some patchy fog possible in the early morning. It’ll be mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 60 degrees. Any showers will likely be light.

Sunday: Another mostly sunny day with temperatures nearing 80 degrees. However, there’s a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. So, it’s a good idea to have a backup plan for any outdoor adventures. The wind will be calm, picking up slightly from the south in the afternoon.

Memorial Day: Expect a much wetter day with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon. Some storms could bring heavy rainfall. The high will be around 66 degrees, so indoor plans might be best for the holiday.

Sticking around Philadelphia, suburbs for Memorial Day weekend?

Saturday: It's looking nice to start the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds after some patchy fog in the morning. Highs are expected to be in the 80s with light winds. There is a chance for a thunderstorm later in the day.

Sunday: Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine with a slight chance for a rain shower. Highs should get into the mid-80s with light winds, again.

Memorial Day: Rain is looking likely during the day. Some scattered thunderstorms could hit in the morning. Clouds then stick around for much of the day with afternoon thunderstorms looking more likely. Highs shouldn't get past the upper 70s. Keep your umbrella handy.

Wherever you go this weekend, be sure to bring NBC10 with you by making sure you have the most updated version of our app downloaded on your device. Have a nice weekend!