Need to renew your driver’s license or vehicle registration in New Jersey? Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has MVC offices closed, the state's Motor Vehicle Commission has put many of its services online.

On Tuesday, the state tweeted the list of online service available – included are driver’s license renewals, vehicle registrations, lost licenses, suspension restorations, address changes and more.

In response to COVID-19, @NJ_MVC is adding more online services:

☑️Registrations & Renewals for more vehicle types

☑️License Renewals

☑️Address changes

☑️Lost licenses & registrations

☑️Suspension restorations by email

☑️More

Visit https://t.co/NzbbqKK9XS & click Online Services pic.twitter.com/JKXwgYHsf4 — New Jersey (@NJGov) May 12, 2020

The new services offered this week as the coronavirus closure of physical offices continued included the expansion of the types of vehicles eligible for online registration renewals and replacements to include four-year commercial trailers, ATVs and commuter vans.

“We recognize that extended agency closures to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have caused a hardship for many of our customers,’’ MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said. “While these closures are necessary to protect the health and safety of our customers and employees, the Commission has worked diligently on multiple fronts to offset these hardships, including the addition of key online services.’’

The new registration additions now add about 50,000 transactions to those that can be completed online, the MVC said.

A full list of available services are on the MVC’s website.

New Jersey’s expansion of online driver services came on the same week that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced people could renew driver’s licenses online.