No More DMV! Pa. Driver’s License Renewals to Be Done Online

A welcome side effect of the coronavirus pandemic was announced Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation: drivers can renew their licenses online.

That means avoiding a trip to the local Division of Motor Vehicles center, one of the classic headaches of modern life.

"Using a customer’s existing photo will help limit the number of people in our driver and photo license centers, and by extension, help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19,” Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a statement. “This new process is not only a convenience, but it will help to keep our customers and staff safe."

There are a few guidelines under the new system that drivers need to know: