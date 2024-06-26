Police in Lakewood, New Jersey, in Ocean County, have taken a woman into custody after, police claim, she killed her two daughters by drowning them in a bathtub on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, Naomi Elkins, 27, of Lakewood, has been arrested and charged with murder, weapon possession and other offenses in the deaths of her two children, who were killed on Tuesday in her home along Shenandoah Drive.

Police officials said that officers were called to the home at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of two children suffering from cardiac arrest.

First responders to the scene tried to render lifesaving aid to two girls -- ages one and three-years-old -- but were unsuccessful. Both children were pronounced at the scene, police officials said on Wednesday morning.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to police, both children -- who law enforcement officials have not provided further identification for -- had been drowned and the youngest child had also been stabbed.

A source told NBC10 that the children were drowned in a bathtub at the home.

Investigators said that they believe Elkins, the children's mother, was responsible for their deaths.

She was taken into custody at the scene, police officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is new information becomes available.