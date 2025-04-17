Philadelphia

Double shooting in Philadelphia leaves one person dead, another hospitalized

Police said the shooting happened on Thursday, April 17, 2025, around 12:52 p.m. along the 3800 block of Folsom Street

By Cherise Lynch

One person was killed while another person was injured in a double shooting along the 3800 block of Folsom Street in Philadelphia on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 12:52 p.m. One man was transported to the hospital by responding officers and pronounced dead at 1:01 p.m.

A second man arrived at the same hospital by a private vehicle and is currently listed in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered, police said.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.

