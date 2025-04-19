An investigation is underway after police said a woman was fatally shot in West Philadelphia Friday night.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, on Friday, April 18, 2025, around 11:25 p.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Ludlow Street after receiving reports of a person with a gun.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a 29-year-old woman on the street next to an open driver's side door of a red Hyundai Elantra. She was suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Police said the woman was transported to the hospital by officers. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:48 p.m.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating this incident.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to come forward. You can contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

As with all homicides in the city of Philadelphia, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this crime.