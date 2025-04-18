A New Jersey man has been indicted on 15 counts of third-degree invasion of privacy after prosecutors said he allegedly secretly recorded multiple men without their consent inside the restrooms of a Planet Fitness and Wawa.

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office shared that on Sept. 16, 2024, Hamilton Township Police responded to Planet Fitness for a report of a man -- Daniel Zhang, 23, of Egg Harbor City -- was using his phone to record another, without consent, in the men’s restroom.

Prosecutors said Zhang spoke to officers and admitted to recording multiple men while they used the restroom at Planet Fitness and a local Wawa. An examination of his phone revealed 49 videos of unidentified victims.

The videos were recorded between May and Sept. 2024, in Atlantic County and beyond, according to prosecutors.

In March 2025, Zhang was arrested on a warrant, and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office argued for his pretrial detention. Prosecutors said that the motion was denied by the court following a detention hearing.

The Atlantic County Grand Jury indicted Zhang on Thursday, April 17, 2025, and he is scheduled for a court appearance on April 25, 2025.

Anyone with information involving serious crimes such as this one is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit www.acpo.org/tips.