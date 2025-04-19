Easter shopping? Numbers you should know before you hop to the checkout line

Shoppers are heading to the stores this weekend for last-minute items in preparation for Easter and Passover holiday plans amid higher grocery costs.

Shaleah Dawson of Philadelphia said she has gone to different stores to get the best deals and could find herself doing the same thing this weekend as she hosts Easter dinner.

“I’m going to the market to get a few things. I’m going to get a ham and the sides to go with it. I have a chicken, baked chicken,” Dawson said. “You may have to go to more than one store and shop around.”

Dawson was able to get some household essentials Friday. When it comes standard household items, she said she can typically find what she needs from bargain stores like Dollar Tree.

“Paper plates, paper towels, got a loaf of bread, some soup, dish detergent, aluminum pans for my dinner,” she said.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers plan to spend a total of $23.6 billion on Easter this year. The federation’s annual survey shows the projected amount is more than last year’s $22.4 billion, and approaching the record $24 billion spent in 2023.

“As we witnessed throughout the pandemic, holidays such as Easter are especially meaningful for Americans during times of uncertainty,” NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen said. “During this time of economic uncertainty, consumers are prioritizing their Easter celebrations, and retailers are ready to help them enjoy this special occasion with loved ones.”

According to the latest Consumer Price Index report released last Thursday, U.S. egg prices increased again in March to reach a new record-high of $6.23 per dozen, despite a drop in wholesale prices.

Demand for eggs is typically elevated until after Easter, the Associated Press reports.

“Eggs are very high, but I’ve been checking different markets and I’m finding where I can get the best deals at,” Ivy Shelby, of Philadelphia, said Friday. “I’m at the market three or four times a week. I bought an 18-count for $6.99. That’s what they sell the 12-count for in here. I bought it from the H-Mart.”

The National Retail Federation’s report also shows discount stores continue to be the most popular shopping destination for Easter items, with more than half of shoppers planning to visit one.

Other shopping destinations include department stores, online and local small businesses.