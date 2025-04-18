Wildfire burns in Cumberland Co., NJ

Residents are being urged to avoid an area of Cumberland County because of a wildfire on Friday, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Léelo en español aquí

The wildfire is burning at the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area in Vineland on April 18, officials said.

As of 3:30 p.m., the wildfire is 20 acres large and 0% contained, according to officials.

Please avoid the area at this time.



Updates will be provided on this page as they are available. — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 18, 2025

Union Road is currently closed between Route 49 and Mays Landing Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.