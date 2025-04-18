New Jersey

Wildfire burns in Cumberland Co., NJ

A wildfire is burning at the Peaslee WMA in Cumberland County on Friday afternoon

By Emily Rose Grassi

Residents are being urged to avoid an area of Cumberland County because of a wildfire on Friday, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The wildfire is burning at the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area in Vineland on April 18, officials said.

As of 3:30 p.m., the wildfire is 20 acres large and 0% contained, according to officials.

Union Road is currently closed between Route 49 and Mays Landing Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

