Wildfire burns in Cumberland Co., NJ

Residents are being urged to avoid an area of Cumberland County because of a wildfire on Friday, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.
The wildfire is burning at the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area in Vineland on April 18, officials said.
As of 3:30 p.m., the wildfire is 20 acres large and 0% contained, according to officials.
Please avoid the area at this time.— New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 18, 2025
Union Road is currently closed between Route 49 and Mays Landing Road.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.