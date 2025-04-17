PennDOT work to close Independence Mall for weeks

PennDOT officials have announced that upcoming utility construction at Philadelphia's Independence Mall will see the area closed in the evenings and overnight for about 25 days.

In a statement released Thursday, PennDOT said that, beginning Monday, April 21, 2025, utility construction on Independence Mall -- between Walnut and Chestnut Streets -- will be closed from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m., daily, through Thursday, May 15, 2025.

During this work, motorists are advised to allow extra time to travel through the area and, PennDOT officials suggest drivers use Walnut, 7th and Chestnut streets to navigate the area.

Local access, officials said, would be maintained up to the work zone and all restrictions and work would be weather dependent.

For more details on the project, or other ongoing PennDOT projects throughout the region, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.