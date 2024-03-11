Runners, walkers, bikers and anyone who enjoys using the Schuylkill River Trail late at night or in the wee hours of the morning may have to change their schedules as, starting Monday, a small section will close overnight.

City officials said that a section of the trail, under the Martin Luther King Drive Bridge, is expected to be closed in the evenings for at least two weeks -- from 9 p.m. though 5 a.m.

The section that will be shuttered starting this week is the same area that was closed back in December so crews could install debris shielding and scaffolding.

Beginning Monday, city officials said that crews will be removing sections of concrete from the bridge as part of the ongoing MLK Bridge Revitalization Project.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

However, the trail will still remain open during the day for cyclists and pedestrians.

In the evenings, there will be posted detours along the trail between Paine’s Park and the Fairmount Water Works.

Trail detour signs will also be posted at either end of the trail to direct pedestrians and bikers around the closure using the trail behind the Philadelphia Art Museum to reconnect to Kelly Drive.