Teen girl shot in the head in Southwest Philly, suspect in custody, police say

A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized after she was shot in the head Friday night in Southwest Philadelphia, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on the 6600 block of Guyer Ave.

Officers who responded to the scene found a 15-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and immediately transported her to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police said they have a woman in custody in connection with the shooting but have not released her identity.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A firearm was also recovered at the scene, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.