MLK Drive Bridge Closes to Drivers, Bikers and Pedestrians for 2 Years

It's going to be two years until the Martin Luther King Drive Bridge over the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia is ready for drivers, bikers and pedestrians again.

The bridge, which is located between MLK Drive and Eakins Oval, closed to cars and trucks on March 13, but remained open to pedestrians and bikers. It closed completely for the start of construction on Monday, March 27 and is expected to last through Spring 2025.

Will the Schuylkill River Trail Stay Open?

The Schuylkill River Trail below the bridge will remain open so long as construction activities aren't going on above the trail.

Officials said to expect a temporary closure lasting several months while construction is over the trail. Trail closure and detour information will be announced once the work schedule becomes available.

What detours should I know about?

Detour signs have been posted to direct cars, cyclists and pedestrians around the worksite. Here are the routes you should be aware of:

Outbound Vehicular traffic will be redirected to Upper Spring Garden Street Bridge to I-76 WB to Montgomery Drive to Martin Luther King Drive.

Inbound Vehicular traffic will be redirected to Sweetbriar Drive to Lansdowne Drive to 34 th Street to Spring Garden Street to Upper Spring Garden Street Bridge.

Street to Spring Garden Street to Upper Spring Garden Street Bridge. Outbound Bicycle and Pedestrian traffic will be redirected to Upper Spring Garden Street Bridge to Mantua Avenue to 34 th Street to Lansdowne Drive to Sweetbriar Drive to Martin Luther King Drive.

Street to Lansdowne Drive to Sweetbriar Drive to Martin Luther King Drive. Inbound Bicycle and Pedestrian traffic will be redirected to Sweetbriar Drive to Lansdowne Drive to 34th Street to Mantua Avenue to Upper Spring Garden Street Bridge.

What does the construction project include?

The construction project includes the demolition and removal of the concrete bridge deck and barriers, and the construction of a new composite concrete bridge deck, barriers and railing.

Construction teams will also perform rehabilitation work on the bridge superstructure and substructure, painting of the steel girders, roadway approach work, street lighting and ADA curb ramps.

A 2021 inspection found one of the connections of the steel framing to be about 75% deteriorated, prompting the city to close the bridge to vehicular traffic prior to the start of the construction project.

How much does the project cost?

The $20.1 million construction contract is fully funded using federal dollars. Officials awarded the contract to Haines & Kibblehouse, Inc. contractors.