Your next walk, run or bike ride along the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia could be needing a detour.

A section of the Schuylkill River Trail beneath the Martin Luther King Bridge will be closed to pedestrians and cyclists beginning Monday, Dec. 4, through the end of December.

Those walking, running or biking can expect closures between Paine's Park and Fairmount Water Works to allow for work to be done on the MLK Bridge.

Trail detour signs will be posted at either end of the closure and pedestrians will be directed around the closure to use the trail on the other side of the Philadelphia Museum of Art to reconnect to Kelly Drive.

Workers will be installing debris shielding and scaffolding, as well as blasting, priming and painting of the existing bridge structure, according to the Streets Department.

The work is part of the ongoing MLK Bridge rehabilitation project which is expected to be completed by spring 2025 and cost $20.1 million, using federal funding.

The Streets Department said the section of trail closing Monday is expected be reopened by the start of the new year.