40-year-old man sought after teen girl killed in West Philly hit-and-run

Police in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public to track down a man who, officials believe, was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck and killed a 14-year-old girl in West Philadelphia on Sept. 26, 2024.

On Monday, officials said that they are looking for Marvin Wicker, 40, on charges of homicide by vehicle and related offenses following a crash that happened along the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia on the night of Sept. 26, 2024.

The crash killed 14-year-old Dawn Watson, who was crossing the road with her mother. when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Late last month, on Sept. 30, 2024, law enforcement officials recovered the 2011 Mercedes Benz E350 that police believe Wicker was driving at the time of the crash.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials believe Wicker may be operating a silver, two-door Chevrolet Cobalt and is considered armed and dangerous.

Also, according to police, Wicker is known to frequent the area along the 5900 block of Haverford Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180/ 3181.