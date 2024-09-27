14-year-old girl struck, killed in hit and run along Haverford Ave, police say

A teenage girl was hit and killed in a hit and run while crossing the street in West Philadelphia Thursday night.

At around 9:38 p.m., police said, the girl was crossing the street at Haverford Avenue and 66th Street with her mother when the girl was struck by a dark-colored Sedan, Inspector Michael Gormley said.

The Sedan was traveling eastbound on Haverford Ave. at the time and did not stop, police said.

Gormley said the Sedan knocked the girl away from her mother.

The 14-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced at the scene, Gromley said.

Officials said the scene extends the whole block. They are looking for a dark -colored Mercedes Sedan, possibly charcoal in color that was last seen traveling east on Haverford Ave.

Police did not say the mother was injured in the incident. “The mother was distraught obviously. The daughter was knocked a significant distance and the mother had a hard time locating her daughter. We found the mother hysterical a few blocks away.”

At this time there is no further information from the police.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.