A historic Philadelphia train station shuttered for decades has gotten spruced up and is almost ready to welcome passengers again.

Late last week, PATCO released a highly-produced video showing off the sparkling upgrades made to the Franklin Square Station on the edge of Old City.

The above ground portion of the station features lots of glass and even some places to sit. Underground classic subway tile awaits as a train pulls into the station.

PATCO's Franklin Square Station has sat as a so-called "ghost station" passed over by trains connecting Camden, New Jersey, and Philadelphia since its closure in 1979.

Originally, the station was set to reopen late last year, now it's on track for a spring 2025 reopening after three years of construction.

NBC10's Matt DeLucia goes underground to show you the updates being made to PATCO's so-called "ghost" station as years of work are leading to the reopening of Franklin Square Station in Philadelphia.

The video ends with "trains arriving April 2025" on the screen. The transit agency has not yet given a specific grand reopening date.