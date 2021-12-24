West Philadelphia

Man Wearing Pajamas Shot While Watching TV in His Home

The apparent stray bullet shooting took place on North 62nd Street in West Philadelphia Thursday night, police say

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A man was left in critical condition after being shot by an apparent stray bullet in West Philadelphia Thursday night.
  • The man was watching TV inside his North 62nd Street apartment when a bullet entered the home, Philadelphia police said.
  • Investigators found evidence of a shooting in a vacant lot across the street.

A man was fighting for his life after he was shot inside his home while watching television Thursday night.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police officers rushed into the first-floor apartment on North 62nd Street, near Race Street, around 9:35 p.m. to find the 40-year-old man bleeding from a gunshot wound to his back.

The stray bullet had come in through a bathroom window, pierced the wall and then struck the man as he sat watching TV in his bedroom while in his pajamas, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

tree lighting Dec 5, 2020

Enjoy ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,’ Read by NBC10 and Telemundo62 Anchors

organ donor 4 hours ago

NJ Man, Family Call Stranger's Heart Donation the Ultimate Christmas Gift

The man had lost a lot of blood and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Investigators would find evidence of 11 rifle shots being fired from the vacant lot across the street, but they didn't find any guns, Small said.

Investigators said they don't believe the man was the intended target as it would have been nearly impossible to locate him where he was shot inside his home.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphiagun violenceshootingstray bullet
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us