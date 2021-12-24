Man Wearing Pajamas Shot While Watching TV in His Home

What to Know A man was left in critical condition after being shot by an apparent stray bullet in West Philadelphia Thursday night.

The man was watching TV inside his North 62nd Street apartment when a bullet entered the home, Philadelphia police said.

Investigators found evidence of a shooting in a vacant lot across the street.

Police officers rushed into the first-floor apartment on North 62nd Street, near Race Street, around 9:35 p.m. to find the 40-year-old man bleeding from a gunshot wound to his back.

The stray bullet had come in through a bathroom window, pierced the wall and then struck the man as he sat watching TV in his bedroom while in his pajamas, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.

The man had lost a lot of blood and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Investigators would find evidence of 11 rifle shots being fired from the vacant lot across the street, but they didn't find any guns, Small said.

Investigators said they don't believe the man was the intended target as it would have been nearly impossible to locate him where he was shot inside his home.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.