Officials identified a man who was shot by a security officer outside a federal courthouse in Philadelphia after he allegedly approached the guard while armed with knives.

Anthony Lombardo is charged with attempted murder and forcible assault of a federal officer and a person assisting such an officer.

The private security officer, contracted by the United States Marshals Service, was working his assigned post Tuesday morning at a federal courthouse along 7th Street between Market and Arch streets in Center City.

Around 9:30 a.m., the officer noticed a white Dodge Caravan parked in a prohibited zone along the east side of North 7th Street. The guard then approached the driver of the minivan, identified by investigators as Lombardo.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

As the officer approached him, Lombardo allegedly exited the van with a large kitchen knife in his hand. Investigators said Lombardo then approached the officer who pulled out his service weapon and opened fire.

A security officer opened fire on the man after he got out of an illegally parked van holding sharp objects and refused to follow the officer's directions, Robert Clark, with the U.S. Marshals office in Eastern Pennsylvania, said.

Lombardo was shot at least once and fell to his knees, dropping the knife, investigators said. Lombardo then began pulling out an unknown object from his sleeve, according to officials. The officer then opened fire again, shooting Lombardo a second time.

Lombardo fell on his back as other security officers and a witness apprehended him while rendering aid. They then found a second knife protruding from Lombardo’s sleeve, according to the criminal complaint.

Responding officers also said they noticed the outline of a square, bulky object underneath Lombardo’s sweatshirt, leading them to believe that a potentially explosive device was possibly underneath his clothing. They later determined Lombardo was wearing makeshift body armor made of hard plastic.

As Lombardo was being handcuffed, he flailed his legs and arms while saying, “Let me bleed out,” according to the criminal complaint.

Lombardo was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery and is currently recovering from his injuries.

Officials have not yet revealed a possible motive in the incident.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.