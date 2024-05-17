American Airlines adds new flights to tropical destinations from PHL for winter season

Are you dreading the return of winter? American Airlines is adding new tropical destinations to its winter schedule from Philadelphia International Airport this year so you can escape the cold.

Soon, travelers can hop on a flight at PHL and head to Bridgetown, Barbados, or Liberia, Costa Rica.

Flights to Barbados will operate Saturday-only service on an Airbus A321 starting Nov. 9 while flights to Costa Rica will begin Dec. 7 with Saturday-only service on a Boeing 737.

"As Philadelphia's Hometown Airline, we are proud to continue growing our international service from PHL," Vice President of PHL Hub Operations Lakshman Amaranyaka said in a news release. "We know that tropical destinations are in high demand during the cold months of winter and we're proud to continue offering our Philadelphia customers unparalleled access to the Caribbean and Latin America."

Starting Monday, tickets for both routes will be on sale at aa.com or American's Mobile app.

"We are thrilled to welcome back American Airlines' nonstop service from PHL to Costa Rica, this time to a new destination and just in time for the winter vacation season," PHL Airport Chief Executive Officer Atif Saeed said in a statement. " Thank you to the American team for recognizing our passengers' travel wishes and for continuing to grow its Philadelphia service by adding Liberia, Costa Rica to its PHL roster."